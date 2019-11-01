Cooper donation to Divine Mercy

Divine Mercy Catholic School in Payne recently received a $1,500 donation from the Cooper Family Foundation to purchase LEGO Mindstorm robots for the school’s STEM team. The robots will be used in the recently adopted LEGO school STEM curriculum that students in grades K-6 will utilize. Pictured is Dianne Cooper (center) with Kelli Bradbury’s fifth- and sixth-grade classes.

 Photo courtesy of Cooper Farms

