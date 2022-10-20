PAULDING — It was announced last month that Divine Mercy Catholic Church would be enacting a plan to close its Antwerp and Payne locations and form one centralized campus in Paulding.
As of right now, the Antwerp location will be having its last Sunday mass Oct. 30.
According to Divine Mercy’s finance manager, Dianne Jones, there are no plans to close down the Catholic school at the Payne campus. However she did confirm that the church building itself will shut down after the school year ends in June 2023.
These closures come from an ongoing accumulation of factors such as skyrocketing maintenance fees and a decrease in attendees — issues churches nationwide have been struggling with for at least the last decade.
Closures in the northwest Ohio area in particular have been occurring for some time. In 2005 alone, 17 Catholic churches were closed by the Diocese of Toledo.
The unique thing about Antwerp and Payne’s closures is that it was not the Diocese that decided to close the doors, but the church committees themselves. Jones noted that the current bishop likes decisions to come from the local level, and so the committee took it upon themselves to seriously consider the future of the church.
She confessed that the churches have not seen attendance jump back to pre-pandemic levels and they do not foresee a spike either. The buildings of all three campuses are very old and are expensive to upkeep. The congregations are aging and there is a lack of young families coming in. There is one priest being shared among the three campuses as well.
In efforts to think forward, Jones said the committee thought very carefully on what to do for the betterment of the parish.
They looked at it financially and they were very transparent with parishioners about the state of things, she reported. Multiple townhall meetings were held and they reached out for input from different committees as well.
“It’s a very difficult decision,” Jones expressed. “At one point, there were five Catholic churches in our county ... it’s sad.”
She described her emotional state akin to grieving, but shared her confidence in the decision to combine the churches into one Paulding campus.
The fate of the Antwerp and Payne buildings have not yet been revealed. As they are property of the Diocese, which has been in the loop this entire process Jones assured, certain steps must be initiated by them before any decisions are made.
