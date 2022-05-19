Defiance Area Youth for Christ (YFC) received a late Christmas present in the way of a General Motors 2022 Chevy 12 passenger van.
This van will be used to transport youth in Defiance County to special events such as church activities and Campus Life meetings.
Youth for Christ has served young people in the Defiance area since 1959. YFC serves students ages 11-19 through a variety of activities, meetings and small group ministries. These include things like Campus Life, City Life and Juvenile Justice Ministry (JJM).
One of the organization’s greatest challenges has been the lack of transportation, which severely limits student involvement in YFC programs.
While reading a Youth for Christ newsletter this past summer, Paul Fitzenrider noted from its contents that less than 50% of the youth in the Defiance area regularly attend church.
YFC ministry staff introduce their area’s young people to church and teach what it means to be part of a local congregation as an important outreach measure.
The article Fitzenrider read further mentioned that having safe and reliable transportation for youth would allow more students to participate in retreats, camps and events that YFC offers.
This got the attention of him and his wife, Ruth. The need for safe and reliable youth transportation, combined with the positive feelings that the Fitzenrider’s have for the Youth for Christ ministry, led to their joint decision to purchase a new van for YFC.
Over the past six months, a team has worked on fulfilling this vision for the Fitzenrider’s. Initially, Chris Yoder, executive director of The Defiance Area Foundation, contacted Brad Sisson, Defiance Area Youth for Christ director, to share the news.
Sisson then reached out to Bob Estle, owner of Estle Chevrolet, to determine the process of ordering the van.
Given the current automotive supply-chain issues, the completion of the build of the van met several obstacles. The difficulty of obtaining computer chips combined with COVID-19 related quarantines and closures made it appear nearly impossible. Together, a team from GM and the team at GM Wentzville rallied together to make the dream a reality.
While in hospice, Mrs. Fitzenrider was told the news that the completion and delivery of the van for spring 2022 was becoming more of a possibility.
In late February, Fitzenrider was given the news that the van would definitely be completed and in Defiance by late March 2022.
Though Ruth had passed away days earlier, he was relieved and thankful that their delayed Christmas gift for the Defiance Area Youth for Christ was being delivered via some extraordinary elves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.