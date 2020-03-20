“God does work in mysterious ways,” is how Sister Monica Justinger explained how she became of a nun of the Sisters of St. Agnes of Fond du Lac, Wis.
This past August, Justinger, a Defiance native, stood in front of the congregation of St. John Catholic Church to thank the people for supporting her during her 50 years serving the Lord. In her speech she began by saying: “It is very humbling to be here before you this evening. To some of you, you’ve probably said, Monica Justinger, a sister, a nun, no way!”
But become a nun Justinger did, most of which she credits to her family and Catholic upbringing at St. John’s, where the Sisters of St. Agnes taught at St. John Catholic School from 1870-1988. Justinger went to school at St. John’s from 1954-62 (becoming one of 44 women from the parish called into religious life as a Sister of St. Agnes), before graduating from Defiance High School in 1966.
From there, she entered Community Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, where she went through formation and her candidature until 1969.
“I said ‘Yes’ (to becoming a nun) after a lot of discerning, and yes, I did feel called from the Lord,” said Justinger, who is just one of two Sisters of St. Agnes from Defiance who is alive. “It’s why you have three years of preparation, it’s all about discerning.
“I had a lot of support from my parents, (Virgil and Rosemary), my sisters, (Janet, Judy and Marilyn), and my brother, (John),” continued Justinger. “The funny thing whenever I would be sent to mission somewhere, they would go and check it out first before I even got there. Many times my sisters and brother would make that ‘white knuckle’ drive through and around Chicago to Fond du Lac just to visit me.”
While many of the Sisters of St. Agnes (known as Agnesians) where called to education, Justinger found her call in health care.
She graduated from Marian College (now University) in Fond du Lac in 1971 with a bachelor of science in nursing, and in 1984 she earned a master’s of health care administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati. In 1986, she became a Fellow American College of Healthcare Executive.
Her path serving the Lord in health care the past 50-plus years includes:
• 1971-74 — Staff nurse at St. Agnes Hospital, Fond du Lac, Wis.
• 1974-83 — President/CEO of St. John Rest Home, Victoria, Kan.
• 1984-85 — Residency at Penrose Hospital, Colorado Spring, Colo; administrator, Glockner Inn Hospital Base, SNF.
• 1985-87 — President/CEO of Our Lady of the Way Hospital, Martin, Ky.
• 1987-91 — President/CEO of Nazareth Heights, Fond du Lac, Wis.
• 1991-92 — Opened service to St. Francis Adult Day Care, Gallup, N.M.
• 1992-97 — Administrative director/director of coordinated systems, TRIHEALTH, Cincinnati.
• 1997-2015 — Vice president, Berger Health System, Circleville; executive director, Berger Hospice.
• 2016-present — Wellness manager/community relations, Wyngate Senior Living, Circleville.
“I still feel today that God calls (people to ministry), and although I said, ‘Yes,’ I still had by doubts and trials just like everyone else in life,” said Justinger. “Growing up in Defiance, the Sisters of St. Agnes were here and a couple of them influenced me about the religious life. At that time, their life was very strict, they wore the habit, and the whole bit.
“In 1969 is when changes came to the church (due to Vatican II) and five days before I was professed we changed to the modified habit for the first time,” added Justinger. “But even before my call from God, I felt like I was being called to be a nurse, even back in high school. I was accepted at Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo before I went to Wisconsin.”
The change from working as a nurse, to becoming an administrator, was a change, but one she felt she had been set up for by her father, who owned his own business in Defiance. Said Justinger: “I guess some of his business savvy rubbed off on me.”
While Justinger has worked in many places, and worn many hats in her ministry in health care, she admits she has a special place in her heart for seniors.
“I enjoy working with the elderly, I call them ‘The wise ones,’” said Justinger. “I enjoy working with the families who are dealing with tough times, who have to decide what they are going to do with mom and dad, especially those with Alzheimer’s, or other diseases, and are really not safe at home.
“In this profession you have to be a good listener, because I’m not just in health care, I’m also in social services,” continued Justinger. “I deal with everything from home health, to home aids, to assisted living, to nursing homes ... it’s all about helping people make hard choices in their lives.”
Justinger shared she’s not about to stop serving the Lord, and the people who need her help and expertise.
“As long as God blesses me with health, I’m going to follow the mission of our community (“We, the Sisters of St. Agnes, participate in the mission of Christ by joyful service in the Church, always aware that we, too, are among the needy and are enriched by those we serve. Inspired by our founders ... we continue to respond in our own times to those whose faith life or human dignity is threatened ...)” said Justinger.
“It’s still our mission, and as long as I can, I will still profess to be a Sister of St. Agnes,” added Justinger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.