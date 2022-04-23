The Defiance Community Day of Prayer returns in full swing May 5 at the Defiance YMCA youth center beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The event has been held annually since 2013 and was founded by local Defiance-area business men and women.
The community day of prayer is a localized version of the national holiday which falls on the first Thursday of May every year, according to committee member Kara Fritz. It is free and open to the public, made possible by sponsorships from local businesses, friends and families.
Last year due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually with nearly 100 people tuning in to the Zoom session. However, this year Fritz and other committee members are putting together an in-person event complete with musical guests and a keynote speaker.
The speaker this year will be Defiance-area native, professional auto-racing driver Sam Hornish Jr. who was born in Bryan and graduated from Archbold High School. His accomplishments range from 19 IndyCar Series wins, including the 2006 Indianapolis 500, three IndyCar Series championships, five Nascar Xfinity Series wins and 38 top five finishes.
However, Hornish will be sharing his experience with a different type of race on May 5. The theme for the keynote speech is “Race for Life”, that focuses on Acts 20:24, “ ... my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me ... .”
“It’s about slowing down, and taking the time to really know what’s important in your life,” Fritz elaborated.
Before the event’s speech, the day will start off with music from local band The Tacketts, a country gospel group consisting of husband and wife, Jeff and Sarah Tackett, and their band Powell Creek Junction.
They debuted at the Grand Ole Opry House in 2017 and won first place in the SMG Nashville Talent Showcase. They have even had a debut in 2016 at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.
People from all denominations are welcome to attend this event. In fact, the committee member team consists of people from various backgrounds themselves, according to Fritz.
The committee members are: Sarah Tackett, executive director of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce; Rich Seward, executive director of the Defiance Area YMCA; Kara Fritz, marketing specialist of Grube Inc.; Kim Partin, executive director of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Foundation; and Judy Henderson, community advocate.
Fritz herself has been part of the team since 2017. When asked about what she enjoys about being involved in this event, she responded, “I just think that ... it’s neat to see everyone kind of slow down and to see people that are out in the community working so hard every day slow down and attend an event like this and they’re not ashamed. They’re strong, faith-based community members. It’s very heartwarming.”
The committee is still accepting table sponsorships, which are available to all people, not just businesses.
Individuals may purchase a table for their friends or family for $100, which includes a table of eight with guaranteed lunch. Boxed lunches will be provided by Grube, Inc. (Buffalo Wild Wings) this year. Corporate sponsorships differ in price and perks. More information can be obtained by calling 419-782-7946 or visiting bit.ly/defiancedayofprayer.
