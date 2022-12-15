Last month, Defiance College held its second annual Hanukkah celebration on campus hosted by Krieger Visiting Scholar, Dr. Kathryn Phillips, in Defiance Hall.
As visitors and students alike began to trickle in, The Crescent-News asked them for their reasons in attending Dr. Phillips’ celebration. An overwhelming shared response was that they held a curiosity to learn more about diverse faiths and cultures.
The event began with an overview of the Jewish holiday and its history. Dr. Phillips gave the presentation and revealed that Hanukkah is considered a minor holiday within Judaism. It takes place from Dec. 18-26 this year, as it is a roving holiday based off a lunar calendar.
Hanukkah, Dr. Phillips noted, is more popular in the United States due to its competition with Christmas and commercialization.
“The comparison between Hanukkah and Christmas is often a source of ‘othering’ for Jewish people. It is important to note that Hanukkah is not ‘Jewish Christmas’... but cultural issues of assimilation in America are likely still responsible, or at least influential, for why Hanukkah and especially gift giving (or at least larger gifts) is more popular for American Jewish people,” she later elaborated in an email correspondence.
The history behind its beginnings dates back to the period of Alexander the Great. In 332 B.C.E., the Greek emperor took over Judea (now known as Israel) and Hellenization began. The act of Hellenization was essentially to convert and assimilate all under Greek rule into Greek culture.
Under this process, the monotheistic Judaism was in conflict with Greek religious values. However, Dr. Phillips detailed, there was not strong enforcement of Greek religious practices until after Alexander’s death. It was when Greek leader Antiochus IV later came into power over Judea that Hellenization began to really make its mark on this forefront. Under his rule, it was forbidden to learn the Torah, the first five books of the Jewish Bible and Christian Old Testament. He also desecrated the Jerusalem Temple by sacrificing pigs to the Greek gods.
The Hanukkah holiday focuses on two miracles that occurred at this time. The first being when the Jewish people rose up against Antiochus IV. This rebel force, the Maccabees (meaning “hammer”), were able to overthrow the Greek army and re-establish Judea as an independent nation despite the evident power imbalances. They then re-dedicated the Jerusalem Temple to Yahweh in 164 B.C.E., which is where the word “Hanukkah” comes from. Hanukkah means “re-dedication.”
The second miracle happened when they began the purification of the Temple. The purification ritual centers on the lighting of the “eternal flame,” which is supposed to be lit at all times. A giant menorah was inside the Temple and it had seven branches. Each branch was meant to hold consecrated oil, which when lit created seven flames. However, the people were only able to find enough consecrated oil to last a single day. Miraculously, it lasted for eight.
This account of temple purification is why the Hanukkah holiday lasts eight days and is also the reason menorahs, or more specifically Chanukiahs, are holiday symbols. Chanukiahs have eight branches as well to symbolize this miracle. Although, when one sees a Chanukiah, one might think there are nine.
“The middle one is called the shamash. Shamash means ‘helper,’” Dr. Phillips explained.
There is a proper way to light a Chanukiah. The first step is to insert the candles from left to right. Consequently, the shamash is the first candle to be lit. It is then taken to light the other candles from right to left as each day passes. It is tradition to light the candles along with a blessing.
Some other Hanukkah traditions include playing with dreidels and in commemoration of the oil miracle, foods fried in oil are eaten with gusto. These Hanukkah foods include fried donuts, or “sufganiyot,” and latkes, which are potato pancakes.
At the event, attendees could decorate their own dreidels or choose from pre-made ones. The lore behind these traditional toys comes from the time of when the Torah was outlawed. The Jewish people would read and learn it in secret. In order to mask these illegal activities, they would pretend to play with dreidels whenever authorities appeared. Hence, the dreidel has become a symbolic tradition to play around Hanukkah. As for whether this story is historically factual, however, is a bit of a debate. Nonetheless, it is a fun pastime for the community.
