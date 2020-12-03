Knowing that the COVID-19 pandemic has left many elderly isolated since last spring, the musical group ‘Come Christians Join to Sing’ has filmed a Christmas music special that will air in three segments during December on DCTV.
The group, formed by Darrell and Ann Branham of Defiance, has been performing sing-a-longs at assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Defiance for the past few years, and have had other specials televised locally.
The Branhams didn’t know that the Lord was going to present them with an opportunity to share their faith through music, but Darrell explained their ministry started innocently enough while visiting his mother in a nursing home in Grundy, Va.
“Ann and I went to visit my mother in the nursing home, and we noticed there was a piano and a hymnal there,” said Darrell. “We looked through it, found songs we liked, including many old familiar hymns, and sang them for mom. Whenever we visited after that, we sang and other residents would join us.”
Those performances led to the Branhams, and oftentimes friends Judy Patterson and Dave Slocum, performing at GlennPark of Defiance and Kingsbury Place. The group performed an Easter show at The Stroede Center for the Arts in April, and did several socially-distanced shows in the parking lot of GlennPark this past summer.
DVDs of those performances were sent to GlennPark, The Laurels of Defiance, Kingsbury Place, SKLD Defiance and Brookview Healthcare Center.
Now the Branhams have put together a Christmas performance titled, “Come Christians Join to Sing, Christmas Carols with Darrell and Ann Branham.”
“We know a lot of older people are stuck at home, with many in assisted living facilities, and many are not going to church and certainly not to any Christmas programs this year because of the pandemic,” said Ann. “We thought we would put this together so people can still enjoy some Christmas on TV. It’s an opportunity for people to sing along with us, which is the big thing, we enjoy giving people the opportunity to sing along with us.”
Darrell explained he and Ann reached out to Roger Fisher, DCTV executive director, about putting together a Christmas sing-a-long.
“A little while back, I told Annie we need to get some music to the nursing homes, and she told me, we could do what we did last summer with DCTV (which aired the ‘Come Christians Join to Sing’ performance at GlennPark off YouTube),” said Darrell. “I reached to out Roger Fisher at DCTV and he was all for it. He asked us if we could do 30-minute segments of Christmas songs, so we put together three segments of several favorite Christmas carols.”
The Christmas program will air in three segments on DCTV Dec. 7-9; Dec. 14-16; and Dec. 21-23. The first segment will air Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. each of those nights, and feature eight songs. The second segment will air Dec. 8, 15 and 22 at 9 p.m. each of those nights and feature eight songs, and the third segment will air Dec. 9, 16 and 23 at 9 p.m. each of those nights and feature nine songs.
The song list for Dec. 7, 14 and 21 includes: “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus,” “O Come O Come Emmanuel,” “Christmas Tree,” “Deck the Halls,” “The First Noel,” “Shepherds Shake Off Your Drowsy Sleep,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”
The song list for Dec. 8, 15 and 22 includes: “Angels From the Realms of Glory,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly,” “Jingle Bells,” “Come Little Children,” “What Child is This?” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”
The song list for Dec. 9, 16 and 23 includes: “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Away in a Manger,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Up on the Housetop,” “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” and “We Three Kings.”
“Everyone is all shut in right now, there won’t be a lot of Christmas programs, which is why we wanted to do it,” said Darrell. “We’re asking people to tune in and sing with us, and the words to the music will be right on the screen to make it easy for everyone. We also plan to send DVDs of the performances to all the nursing care facilities, too. Residents there can watch live on DCTV when they air, or pop in the DVD whenever they want.”
