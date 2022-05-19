Congregation members of Defiance Christian Church (DCC), 955 Standley Road, have answered the call to serve in the Dominican Republic this coming June.
The group consists of 19 people, and they will be working with an organization, GO ministries, in the Santiago area. There they will be participating in activities and community projects such as painting houses and an all-day vacation bible school.
The idea for the missionary trip formed a few years ago, according to member Brad Harsha. At first, the Harsha family was debating with the Tingle family, who also attended DCC, on somewhere to vacation to celebrate milestone moments in their lives.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic crashed down onto the world and Harsha lost his father, so plans were put on the backburner.
Last year, Harsha and his wife, Christy, were speaking to her brother, Randy Caldwell. Caldwell is a missionary with GO ministries in the Dominican Republic. It was through him that the idea and connection was fostered for the Harsha family to go to the Dominican Republic and participate in mission work.
Harsha told his church his family’s plans last June and extended the invitation for anyone to join them if they were interested. The following month, Caldwell came into town and presented on the organization he works through.
The group of 19 that is going consists of three families, of which seven are children under the age of 15, and one who is graduating high school this year.
With such a diverse, large group of people, extensive planning was done. Casie Sprow, one of the participants, said that their group has been having trip meetings since August 2021.
Things like setting dates and sorting out finances is standard for trip plans. However, Sprow revealed that they took relationship building into account.
The group did personality tests, quizzes, ice breakers and other interactive games in order to get to know one another better.
“We’re going to be spending a lot of intimate time together,” Sprow explained.
She and Harsha talked about how they assigned research topics for the kids to present in efforts to prepare them for entering a culture that differs from their own. Many of the kids have never traveled quite like this.
Much of the on-sight activities are scheduled by GO ministries. GO is also providing dorms for them to stay in on their campus, located in the neighborhoods they will be working in. Food also will be made by local cooks.
The language hurdle does not have Harsha or Sprow too worried, as GO will provide them with translators. Christy Harsha is also fluent in Spanish, with years of being abroad in Costa Rica and Argentina under her belt.
The biggest challenge of all this, Harsha divulged, was the cost aspect of three, big families going. They did expect to pay their own way, but they also held some fundraisers to help offset the cost like hosting a spaghetti dinner. They also sold coffee that is made in the Dominican Republic which accrued 40% of the sales.
Another challenge Sprow pointed out was the struggle of breaking out of their normal routine. The American mindset of individualism and importance on personal obligations like jobs and extracurricular activities like school sports was something they had to be willing to put on pause.
“We were not going to let that hinder us from going because this experience and this opportunity to serve is much more important,” she expressed. “But it was definitely something that we had to think about like ‘we’re going to miss a whole week of life back in America!’ and ‘can we handle that?,’ and of course we can.”
Something else Harsha has encountered is being asked why he and his fellow church group won’t do something in the U.S. instead.
“It’s not the fact that I don’t want to,” he said. “We do do stuff here, but I’ve had a chance to travel to a number of international locations and do service work and it’s just so uplifting.”
He went on to explain how immersing oneself in cultures that differ from one’s own allows for new things to be learned.
When asked what they are most looking forward to about the trip, Sprow responded, “I’m most looking forward to serving with my family, with my kids, and showing them to give and serve in Jesus’s name.”
“This is my first time where my family will be with me,” Harsha admitted.
“It will be cool be able to have that experience and to see their thoughts, and what they’re learning and what they’re seeing. Will they appreciate things a little bit different?,” he wondered.
Other church members have been supportive of the group in various ways. Harsha and Sprow recognize that trips like this are not possible or comfortable for everyone, and have asked to just keep them in their prayers.
“It’s not just about money ... we need prayer. If you’re a strong prayer, then put us in your prayer. Our group came up with different, specific things to pray for. Pray for the group when we’re there, pray for our travels,” Harsha listed.
Others have also donated things like vitamins, Tylenol and ibuprofen to support their cause.
“The biggest message is you don’t have to go to the Dominican or somewhere else to get that experience to do something. What may affect you, may affect someone else differently. Just make sure you do something,” Harsha said.
“Our main goal is just to encourage everybody involved with any church to do something. Whether its locally, nationally, or internationally. Do not neglect our privilege to serve,” she emphasized.
The Defiance Christian Church’s vacation bible school has decided that in lieu of its usual free-will offering, they will be accepting school supplies for the children in the Dominican Republic. The mission group will be delivering backpacks of these supplies during their trip.
For more information on how to sign up for the bible school, visit defiancechristian.org. The bible school is scheduled to be held June 6-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.