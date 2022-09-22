Tuesday evening, Defiance College students and visitors were able to listen to a public lecture on Judaism and masculinity from Dr. Sarah Imhoff of Indiana University in the Schomburg Auditorium on campus.
The event was hosted by Defiance Krieger Visiting Scholar in Religious Studies, Dr. Kathryn Phillips. Phillips introduced Imhoff as the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein Chair in Jewish Studies and an associate professor in the Department of Religious Studies and the Borns Jewish Studies program at Indiana University.
Imhoff’s lecture was centered around one of her published works, Masculinity and the Making of American Judaism. She brought the audience back in time to the 19th and early 20th centuries to showcase how these periods were formative in the depiction of Jewish masculinity today.
In the late 19th Century, around 250,000 Jews settled across the United States. Some have been in the States for generations, and some were more recent immigrants from Germany, Imhoff explained.
Between 1881 and 1924, almost three millions Jews arrived in the U.S., nearly dwarfing the acculturated American Jewish population. It was during this period that things like the Galveston Movement took form.
The Galveston Movement was an immigration assistance program created by the acculturated Jews to relocate immigrant Jews to the American West. According to Imhoff, this was an effort to help the immigrants assimilate into American culture better.
It was under their impression that these eastern European Jews were poorer, had less secular education and outdated religious practices (Hasidism). There was a fear that this would cause American antisemitism, Imhoff elaborated.
The American Jewish ideal held a certain expectation of what an American Jewish man was meant to be like. This ideal impacted who was accepted into the relocation program, or even into the country in general. Requirements included being under 40 years of age and having a strong and healthy physique. Extensive health screenings were performed and Jewish immigrants were noted to be denied for “poor physique.” Imhoff revealed that there were scandals at the time that judges would give these grades just to keep Jews out of the country.
Being industrially efficient, productive and a financial provider was the American Jewish masculine standard based on Imhoff’s summations. Religious practices like studying all day, or taking days off for religious piety, were seen as non-masculine because it would hinder the physical cultivation of the male body as well as take away time from making a living (i.e. working).
In response, religious conversion was expected of immigrants in order to match American Judaism practices.
“If his Judaism shaped his body and his Judaism centered on these embodied practices, then transforming his body would be quite difficult without transforming his Judaism too,” Imhoff elucidated.
Such sentiments are reminiscent to “muscular Christianity.” Muscular Christianity is the idea that to be a good Christian, one must also cultivate a strong body for a strong body connects one to Christ. This mentality was shared among various religious groups, not only Jews, said Imhoff.
The second part of the lecture was on the early 20th Century period. In this section’s example, Imhoff talked about how some Jewish stereotypes were not necessarily all negative.
She stated that it was a general consensus at this time that Jewish men were not “prone to violence.” They were assumed to be gentle and family oriented.
The “nice Jewish boy stereotype”, as Imhoff explained it, is echoed in today’s world as well. She said that modern stereotypes include Jewish men being well-known for intelligence, but not physical strength to win fights.
These sentiments were very much carried on from the early 20th Century. Imhoff used the public perception of Jewish crime as an example.
There were stereotypical ideas of what Jewish criminality looked like, she said. One New York police commissioner, Theodore Bingham, wrote in the North American Review, that when Jews committed crimes, it was a certain kind.
These types of crimes were often crimes against property, Imhoff said. Pick-pocketing, theft, deceit — none of the crimes required “courage” or dominating another person physically.
Bingham pegged Jewish men as physically weak and called the criminal acts they did “gentle arts.” This was due to the usage of manipulation on their victims, said Imhoff. Manipulation and deceit were not seen as manly because it was not of a physical nature, like murder or assault.
Ironically, Imhoff pointed out, five months before Bingham’s article, two Jewish mobsters were gunned down in his city. The existence of Jewish gangs proves that there are exceptions to these enforced-upon stereotypes and rules, she surmised.
“Today we can still see echoes of the ideals and stereotypes of masculinity from this earlier time,” Imhoff concluded, reading aloud a modern piece titled “In Praise of Hebrew Hubbies.”
The piece supports that Jewish men exude the characteristics of the ideal marriage partner for women. They bring safety, stability and hold a “non-threatening demeanor,” the writer claimed.
In response to these stereotypes existing in modern day times, Imhoff admitted, “I’m not sure that it is necessarily always a bad thing.”
“I think that it’s helpful to think about a society to have multiple sets of ideals when it comes to masculinity because then that helps us look at possible alternatives, look at ways we might want to change, things we might be leaning into or leaning away from.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.