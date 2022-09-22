Dr. Imhoff

Guest speaker Dr. Sarah Imhoff of Indiana University presents to a group of Defiance College students and visitors on the subject of Judaism and masculinity in history Tuesday afternoon in the Schomburg Auditorium.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

Tuesday evening, Defiance College students and visitors were able to listen to a public lecture on Judaism and masculinity from Dr. Sarah Imhoff of Indiana University in the Schomburg Auditorium on campus.

Tags

Load comments