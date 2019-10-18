Country Corner Crafts

St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker, is hosting its annual Country Corner Craft event Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include craft and vendor booths featuring floral wreaths, stained glass, crocheted items, hand-sewn items, rag rugs and more. Lunch, featuring soups, sandwiches and dessert will be served by Tropical Freeze, with help from youth of the church. In addition, youth of the church are sponsoring a craft booth, and ladies aid is sponsoring a bake sale. Preparing for the event are from left: Alli Bickel, Makenna Bickel, Amy Wendt and Anna Wendt. For more information, call 419-267-5266.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.