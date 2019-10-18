Country Corner Crafts

St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker, is hosting its annual Country Corner Craft event Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include craft and vendor booths featuring floral wreaths, stained glass, crocheted items, hand-sewn items, rag rugs and more. Lunch, featuring soups, sandwiches and dessert will be served by Tropical Freeze, with help from youth of the church. In addition, youth of the church are sponsoring a craft booth, and Ladies Aid is sponsoring a bake sale. Preparing for the event are from left: Alli Bickel, Makenna Bickel, Amy Wendt and Anna Wendt. For more information, call 419-267-5266.

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran

