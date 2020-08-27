TOLEDO — The annual Jehovah’s Witnesses convention has moved to a streaming platform this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The convention titled, “Always Rejoice,” was to be held locally in the Seagate Convention Center in Toledo. The first installments of the convention were held July 11-12, with the final installments set for Saturday-Sunday.
Those interested in viewing the convention can log on to jw.org and click on the “library” tab. There is no charge to view the convention.
“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” said Robert Hendricks, a U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in a press release. “This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”
The program will explore questions such as: “What contributes to finding and sustaining joy?” “How can you cultivate joy in the family?” and “How can you remain joyful in difficult times?”
In addition, there will be a Bible-based drama that considers the life of Nehemiah and how he helped Israel find joy in their worship of God.
For more information, go to jw.org.
