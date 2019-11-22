A quartet of Napoleon churches have come together to host a community Thanksgiving Eve worship service Wednesday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 303 W. Washington St., Napoleon. Joining First Presbyterian Church for the service will be representatives from Emanuel Lutheran Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church. The service will feature a community choir comprised of members of each church, as well as the bell choir from Emanuel Lutheran Church. A freewill offering will be taken, with the proceeds benefiting the Napoleon unit of the Salvation Army. Cookies and refreshments will be served following the service. Preparing for the event are Pastor Tom Polker of First Presbyterian Church, and Angela Tonjes, music director of Emanuel Lutheran Church. For more information, call 419-592-7736.
