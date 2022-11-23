Schaffer Family

Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance will host its sixth annual community memorial service on Dec. 4 at Eagles Aerie 372. The service is open to all who have experienced the loss of a loved one in years past. Pictured above is the Schaffer family as they prep for the event. From left is daughter Hanna and wife/vice president Cindy while in the back is Dan Schaffer, director.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

Schaffer Funeral Home’s community memorial service is returning to Defiance for its sixth annual on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, 711 W. Second St.


Tags

Load comments