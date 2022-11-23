Schaffer Funeral Home’s community memorial service is returning to Defiance for its sixth annual on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, 711 W. Second St.
Last year, the non-denominational service featured a candle lighting. This year, attendees will be experiencing a sand pouring in which different colors of sand will be representing the different relationships shared between people. Every person that attends will receive a special gift representing the theme, courtesy of Schaffer Funeral Home.
Additionally, a memorial table will be set up, in which people can display photos of their loved ones. It is recommended that the dimensions for these photos does not exceed 8x10.
There will also be coffee, hot chocolate and light refreshments, courtesy of Biggby Coffee of Defiance. Cindy Schaffer, vice president of the funeral home, shared that she will be making homemade cookies as well.
The community memorial services first began in 2016, inspired by a service a Toledo hospital gave Dan Schaffer’s departed father. Schaffer expressed how much it meant to him and his family that such a service was performed and how it aided in their grief process. Once he became sole owner of the funeral home, he wanted to bring that same experience to the community members of Defiance.
“It gives people around the holidays, who might be having a hard time, a place to openly grieve and just express those feelings without feeling shame or guilt from others,” Hanna Schaffer elaborated about the event began by her father.
Hanna has recently completed her degree in mortuary science and is currently interning at a funeral home in Columbus. One day, she will be succeeding her father as director of Schaffer Funeral Home.
“I was always the random little kid running around here,” she admitted in laughter. “Growing up around here and seeing the impact that the directors have on families and how they can help them through difficult times — I felt a draw towards that. It’s so rewarding to be able to help someone and for them to tell you later that you helped them,” she continued.
The desire to aid the hurting and lift those pulled down by grief is what fuels the Schaffers and staff to put on this event.
“We want to show the community that our services do not conclude at the grave site,” Dan emphasized.
As word continues to travel about this special service, the attendance and response seems to grow, he reported. The first year it was held, it was kind of small — coincidentally, there was also a snowstorm. However, each year the Schaffers report growing numbers and the service continues to transform.
For example, last year the staff replaced Luminous Ministries in leading the service. The change was well-received and the response was almost overwhelming, said Dan.
“Last year, it brought more a community feel to it — a home feel. All of the staff was involved in some small part. ... You get to see everybody doing something,” Cindy Schaffer commented.
“I think it helped them feel more connected to the funeral home,” Hanna added. “Because it was the people who served them when their loved ones did pass and I think it helped them connect more and resonate with what was being said.”
The Schaffers expressed that the community memorial service is open to anyone who wishes to attend. It matters not whether they had a loved one pass this year or if it was years back. Anyone who has experienced loss has a place there.
“It’s a very informal gathering with people who are grieving the same grief that you have, just in a different way. Everyone’s grief is just a little different — some is a little softer, some is a lot harder,” said Cindy.
“I cannot emphasize enough that anyone is welcome, regardless if we served the family or not, we still welcome them,” Dan stressed.
Interested parties are asked to RSVP by Monday by calling 419-784-2441 or sending an e-mail to office@schafferfh.com.
