The Defiance Community Day of Prayer returns once more on May 4 from 11:30-1 p.m. at the Defiance Area YMCA.
This year’s theme is John 13:35, which sends the message of holding love for one another. It reads:
“By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
The guest speaker will be Tori Hope Petersen, a Defiance native and author of “Fostered.”
Petersen was born in Houston and came to Defiance as a young girl. When she entered the foster care system, she was separated from her little sister. As an adult, she spent a brief time in Minnesota with her husband and children. Ten months ago, the family relocated back to Defiance, which Petersen considers home. Her sister, a junior now in high school, lives with them.
In her book, Peteresen talks about her experiences in the foster care system and how she found faith and overcame the challenges that came with growing up in the system. She has been featured on Good Morning America, is an advocate for child welfare as well as the founder of the Beloved initiative.
Beloved is a 501 c3 non-profit organization that strives to love and serve those that have been abused, marginalized and oppressed. The organization will be the recipient of the free-will offering this year.
Petersen founded Beloved in 2020 and it was initially for foster youth, but has evolved overtime to help survivors of all kinds. For example, human trafficking survivors are a pivotal group that Beloved has provided care for. Seventy percent of human trafficking victims have experienced the foster care system, shared Petersen. She found that the services Beloved offers such as healing retreats, individual/group coaching and counseling were something they sought out and could benefit from. Beloved provides safe spaces for victims and surrounds them with others that affirm their truths.
Petersen shared how many survivors, when they share their stories, are made to feel like they are liars.
“I was given my first opportunity to share my story at Family Christian Center,” she revealed. She was a teenager at the time and described how empowering it was to be given a microphone and finally acknowledged as a truth teller.
Day of Prayer committee member, Kara Fritz, shared that the they chose Petersen as this year’s speaker because they felt she would be a good fit for the community. With her close ties to Defiance and her positive message full of hope and love for children, Petersen’s words felt needed.
“I love this community, I love Defiance, Ohio,” Petersen praised. “I was raised here during my teenage years and this community has a lot to do with who I am and where I am today.”
She continued to say how she hopes to shed light on the goodness of Defiance and the community that has shown her love and acceptance.
“I want to encourage the people here that they are right where they’re supposed to be. (I want) to encourage them to love their neighbor and love one another. We’re going to build a strong community and we’re gong to build a really strong world,” she conveyed.
Petersen understands that she is only one person, but all it took was one person to love her and it made a lasting impact in her life and the lives she has consequentially touched since.
The Community Day of Prayer is a freewill offering event, but table sponsorships are available to those wishing to have a guaranteed seat and lunch (catered by Buffalo Wild Wings). Questions can be directed by email to defiancedayofprayer@gmail.com or by phone to 419-782-7946.
