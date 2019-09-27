Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, is hosting Common Bond Quartet in concert Sunday at 10:15 a.m. The southern gospel quarter, based in Winchester, Ky., and got its start in 2009, has twice been nominated as a New Horizon Group of the Year, and has had at least 10 songs make their way up the Singing News Gospel Music chart. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
