When David Cirata graduated from Shelby High School in 1985, he thought his future would be working on, and designing, golf courses.
God, however, had other plans.
A priest for the past 15 years in the Diocese of Toledo, Rev. Cirata was appointed to lead St. John Catholic Church in Defiance, beginning July 1. On Sunday, he will be officially installed to the position by Bishop Daniel Thomas.
“Everyone here at St. John’s has been very welcoming, which I really appreciate,” said Cirata. “I know there has been a series of priests here lately, and people have told me they hope I’m here a long time. Even though I just got here, that is nice to hear, and I know the people here are craving some stability. People want a pastor they believe is going to spend the time and invest in them.”
Cirata admitted he thought about being a priest when he was in grade school, but his thought process changed in high school.
“My parents, and the first five of my siblings, were born in Carnegie, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh, but my dad got a job in the steel plant in Shelby,” began Cirata about his upbringing. “The last two of us were born in Shelby, we attended the Most Pure Heart of Mary Parish, and I went to school at St. Mary’s though eighth grade. I was an alter server, lector, I was involved with the youth group, and I did some stuff with the diocese.
“When I was younger I thought about being a priest, but at high-school age, I thought I would get married, go to college and have a family,” continued Cirata, who has a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree from The Ohio State University. “I went to college, I went to work, but every three or four years or so I felt like there was something else I should be doing. I worked at some golf courses, I worked in irrigation, but it didn’t feel long term.”
A short stint in grad school, where he thought about being a teacher, wasn’t the right fit, and he soon found himself looking up information on seminaries.
While discerning his future, he ended up having dinner with a trio of priests at a church he was attending in Columbus, who helped him with the process.
Cirata contacted vocation directors at the Diocese of Columbus, as well as the Diocese of Toledo, and when he realized his references were all people who lived in the Diocese of Toledo, he knew he would choose to serve as a priest in that diocese.
“I ended up going to Mount St. Marys (Seminary and School of Theology in Cincinnati), with the attitude that whenever I felt this isn’t what I should be doing, I would leave,” said Cirata. “I thought about it this way, if I had not explored the priesthood, had gotten married and just worked on golf courses, I probably would have been happy, but in the back of mind there would always have been the question, ‘Is there something God was calling you to do?’
“There was never a day at seminary I didn’t feel like that was where I belonged, and since then, even though there have been ups and downs, there has never been a day I thought, ‘This is not what God called me to do,’” added Cirata.
Since being ordained in 2006, Cirata has served as associate pastor/chaplain of St. Paul’s Church/School in Norwalk (2006-09); pastor of St. Jerome in Walbridge (2009-12); pastor of St. Mary’s in Edgerton/St. Michael’s in Hicksville (2012-15); pastor of St. John the Baptist/St. Michael in Toledo (2015-21); and as director of the Office of Divine Worship of the Diocese of Toledo (2018-21, now a consultant).
“The one thing that is consistent in our diocese, there are good people everywhere, parishioners love their parish, they take care of their priest, and they want everyone to succeed,” said Cirata. “I know it will take some time, but I’m already meeting as many people as I can here, and I’m starting to learn about the unique aspects of the parish.
“Everyone understands priests are unique, and have their own style,” continued Cirata. “At the same time, as a priest, you have to learn what’s important to a parish, and you have to embrace that. It’s all about working with the deacons, with (music and liturgy coordinator) Dave Moninger, with the parish council and with the people. You have to learn how it all fits together, so we can use the gifts of the parish to help people grow closer to Jesus Christ.”
Added Cirata: “I’m very happy and excited to be here, and I’m looking forward to being the pastor at St. John’s for a long time.”
Worship at St. John’s, located at 510 Jackson Ave., is Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. For more information, call 419-782-7121, or go to stjohndefiance.org.
