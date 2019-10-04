Marcella Ciccotelli has been working in children’s and youth ministry at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (UMC) in Defiance for many years, but a few short years ago she felt God calling her to do more. Following thoughtful prayer, she started a journey toward becoming a deacon in the UMC.
It wasn’t long before Ciccotelli knew that God was calling her to do even more, in fact, she admits she knew it all along. On Tuesday, Ciccotelli was appointed associate pastor of St. Paul’s UMC, by Bishop Gregory Vaughn Palmer of the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, after earning her license to become a licensed local pastor.
“I truly believe that God chases after us, and we have the choice to turn toward him, or spend our lives running away,” said Ciccotelli who served as director of youth and children’s services at St. Paul’s UMC for 13 years. “While I consider myself a Christian since my 20s, the true calling he was bringing to me, I ran from it. I think we all do that, because it’s scary, we feel unqualified and we ask ourselves, how can that be me?
“I didn’t see myself like God saw me, but now there’s a trust there, which reminds me of the story of the prodigal son,” continued Ciccotelli. “The power of that image of the son realizing he must return to his father, that truly is what God wants for us. We have to get to the point where we have no choice, like the prodigal son, to not run away anymore. I know that God loves me, and that he led me to this journey.”
As a licensed local pastor, Ciccotelli has the authority to administer the sacraments (give communion, marry couples, perform baptisms, etc. ...) at the church, and for the St. Paul’s church community. At present, she is in seminary at the Methodist Theological School of Ohio in Delaware, where she is working toward a master’s of divinity degree.
Ciccotelli has earned a bachelor of science degree in biology and botany from the University of Michigan, and a master’s of education from Defiance College.
“I know that Marcella has a long history at St. Paul’s, and that the people here have watched her grow in her faith and in her passion for ministry,” said Pastor John Schlicher of St. Paul’s UMC. “It’s been a blessing to see her go through this process, and we’re all excited to see her reach this point to be licensed by the church, and be appointed by the bishop to St. Paul’s. We’re all very excited about the God possibilities.”
Although her role at the church will expand, Ciccotelli shared she still will work with the youth of the congregation. It’s a role she knows well.
“This is my 13th year in ministry at St. Paul’s,” Ciccotelli said. “I started in 2006 as the director of children’s ministry, and in 2014 my role expanded to youth ministry (junior high/high school). Looking back it’s kind of comical, because the very first time I attended Sunday school, I was the head of the program. I was blessed with so many good Sunday school teachers, some who taught it longer than I’d been alive, who taught me what I needed to know.”
In getting to this point, Ciccotelli was quick to give credit to everyone who has had a part in helping her along the way.
“There is no way anyone gets anywhere in life without a ton of people, that’s something I always share with the kids, because this isn’t just my journey, it’s our journey as a church,” said Ciccotelli. “If you can affirm that in a person, it’s everyone’s journey, there’s no way it belongs to just me. The truth is, I wouldn’t be here without everyone, and I especially wouldn’t be here if not for God.”
On Sunday during worship at 10 a.m., Ciccotelli will officially be recognized by the congregation as associate pastor. Three representatives from the church will present her with a Bible, which represents the word of God; bread and a cup, which represents the sacramental privileges she has been bestowed; and water, which represents baptismal waters.
Following the service, cake and punch will be served. The community is invited to share in the service and refreshments afterward.
“I would not be here if not for the people around me, I have to give credit to the pastors, leaders, Sunday school teachers, my family and to people who didn’t even realize they planted seeds in my story as a child,” said Ciccotelli. “I see God in all of that, and I wouldn’t be here if not for them and God.”
