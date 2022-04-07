NAPOLEON — On Easter Sunday, the congregation of St. John Lutheran Church in Freedom Township, Henry County, will dedicate 19 new stained glass windows.
In 1960, the congregation’s former sanctuary and its stained glass windows were destroyed in a fire.
The congregation dedicated its present sanctuary in 1963. Ever since, many of its members have dreamed of installing stained glass in the present sanctuary.
In December of 2015, the family of Juanita (Maassel) Thorpe approached the congregation with the idea of giving a gift in her memory and in honor of Juanita’s father, the Rev. George Maassel, pastor of St. John from 1931-65.
Conversations with the family soon turned to the possibility of installing stained glass windows.
The congregation contacted local stained glass artisans, Steve and Sue Hurst. Steve was a long-time dairy farmer, while Sue worked from 1990-2015 as the primary art instructor at Archbold High School.
In retirement, they took an interest in working together with stained glass as an artistic medium. Their first large project was the stained glass windows for the new sanctuary at their home church, St. John Lutheran, Stryker (south of Archbold).
A quote was obtained from the Hursts for the project, 19 windows in all. Memorial gifts for Juanita were not enough to cover the entire project, but her family offered to make up the difference, and the project was approved and commenced in the spring of 2017.
The Rev. Stephen Niermann, current pastor, worked with the Hursts to create a theme for the windows. The theme of the windows is the divinity of Jesus Christ as the second person of the Holy Trinity.
The artistic process involved consultation between Sue Hurst and Niermann.
The windows were designed and painted by Sue, while Steve worked closely with glass cutting, kiln firing, leading and soldering, construction and installation.
The first window, representing the prologue to St. John’s Gospel, was installed in July of 2017. Because of rising material prices, there was a cost overrun toward the end of the project roughly equal to the cost of two windows.
The Thorpe family opted to permit the congregation to make up the deficit.
The final two windows, the Crucifixion and Easter windows, were installed in March and early April of 2022, in time to be unveiled for the Good Friday and Easter services on April 15 and 17.
Lighting for the hallway-side windows was arranged in consultation with Gross Electric in Toledo. Electrician Scott Speiser, a member of the congregation, installed the lighting.
The church reported that the windows will be dedicated this Easter Sunday, during the 9:30 a.m. service.
The congregation is also making available to everyone cross pendants made of the same glass that is used in the new windows, as well as neck chains and cords.
