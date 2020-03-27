Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance asked members of his congregation to text or email him a photo of themselves, or their families, after church services were cancelled temporarily due to COVID-19. Brobston, who got the idea from a priest in Italy, took the photos, enlarged them, and taped them to the pews of the church. Brobston can see his congregation when he live streams services Sunday at 10:15 a.m.
