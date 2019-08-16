Back-to-school giveaway — Harvest Fellowship, F-288 Ohio 109, Hamler, is hosting a back-to-school giveaway today from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The giveaway will consist of school supplies, used books, homeschooling materials and clothing. There will be a variety of new and used supplies and clothing, based on donations. Everything is free. For more information, call Donna at 419-277-7366.
Mom-to-Mom sale — Paulding Church of the Nazarene, 210 Dooley Drive, Paulding, is hosting a Mom-to-Mom sale Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a freewill donation at the door to benefit missions. For more information, call 419-399-3932.
Blessing of backpacks/adopt a grad — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is hosting a blessing of the backpacks/adopt-a-grad event Sunday during service at 10 a.m. Youth are invited to bring their backpacks to church to receive a blessing, and anyone associated with a school (staff members) are also invited to be blessed. In addition, teachers and administrators will share stories of encouragemente. Adults also will have the opportunity to connect with a young adult that graduated high school in 2019 through the adopt-a-grad program. Adults that adopt a grad will receive a kit that will explain how they can walk along side the grad during their first year of post high school. For more information about blessing of the backpacks or adopt-a-grad, call 419-782-3751.
Special service — Dr. Mohr will lead a Spiritual Warfare Deliverance & Healing Session at Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, Saturday at 10 a.m. RSVP by sending a text to 419-564-8383.
Movie night — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, is hosting a free movie night Sunday at 5 p.m., featuring the movie “God’s Not Dead 3, A Light in the Darkness.” Free hot dogs and pop will be served. For more information, call 419-782-9781.
Campfire — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a campfire Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and food to share. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Annual revival — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, and Continental United Methodist Church (UMC), 300 N. Main St., Continental, are hosting the fifth annual revival Sunday-Tuesday at 7 p.m. each evening. This year’s theme is “Am I Concerned About Souls?” Rev. Rick Snyder of Twin Oaks UMC, will present the message Sunday at North Creek UMC. Pastor Jerry Meyer of Breakthrough Harvest Church of Ottawa, will be the featured speaker at Continental UMC, Monday. Rev. Dwight Bowers of Farmer UMC and Ney UMC, will share the message Tuesday at North Creek UMC. Light refreshments will be served each evening. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Ice cream social — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22597 County Road 60, Oakwood, is hosting its annual ice cream social Aug. 23 from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: soups, sandwiches, pies, beverages and six flavors of homemade ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Blessing of the book bags — Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, is hosting a blessing of the book bags Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. Preschool youth through college-age students, and adults taking classes, are welcome to join in the celebration of another school year. School personnel, including volunteers, will get a blessing and small gift as an encouragement for the new school year. For more information, call 419-899-2492.
Worship in the park — Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of Antwerp and Zion Lutheran Church of Woodburn, Ind., are hosting a joint worship service at Antwerp Veterans Park on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Pastor Tim Zechiel, recently called and installed minister of the dual parish, will lead the service. A potluck meal with meat, beverages and table service will be provided following the service. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share at the potluck. For more information, call 419-258-6505 or 260-632-4679.
Meal, music and message — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a meal, music and message Aug. 25. The meal begins at 5 p.m., with a Blue Grass praise band and a message at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Glory Way Quartet — Grover Hill United Methodist Church, 204 S. Harrison St., Grover Hill, is hosting an evening with Glory Way Quartet Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Glory Way Quartet, of Mansfield, has been named Sunrise Quartet of the Year, where it was honored at the Diamond Awards in October in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The award is given to a new and developing full-time quartet that has seen major growth in the career as evidenced in radio play and person appearances during the past year. The group has been spreading God’s word through son since 2002. A love offering will be taken the night of the performance. For more information, call 419-587-3941.
Andelin to speak — Renee’ Andelin of Defiance, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Andelin, a member of the Zonta Club of Defiance, will share information about the Safe Haven Baby Box that was recently installed at the Defiance Fire Department. The Zonta Club of Defiance raised the necessary funds to have the box installed. There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.