Ice cream social — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22597 County Road 60, Oakwood, is hosting its annual ice cream social today from 4-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: soups, sandwiches, pies, beverages and six flavors of homemade ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Blessing of the book bags — Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, is hosting a blessing of the book bags Sunday at 9 a.m. Preschool youth through college-age students, and adults taking classes, are welcome to join in the celebration of another school year. School personnel, including volunteers, will get a blessing and small gift as an encouragement for the new school year. For more information, call 419-899-2492.
Worship in the park — Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of Antwerp and Zion Lutheran Church of Woodburn, Ind., are hosting a joint worship service at Antwerp Veterans Park Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Tim Zechiel, recently called and installed minister of the dual parish, will lead the service. A potluck meal with meat, beverages and table service will be provided following the service. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share at the potluck. For more information, call 419-258-6505 or 260-632-4679.
Meal, music and message — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a meal, music and message on Sunday. The meal begins at 5 p.m., with a blue grass praise band and a message at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Glory Way Quartet — Grover Hill United Methodist Church, 204 S. Harrison St., Grover Hill, is hosting an evening with Glory Way Quartet Sunday at 6 p.m. Glory Way Quartet, of Mansfield, has been named Sunrise Quartet of the Year, where it was honored at the Diamond Awards in October in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The Diamond Award is given to a new and developing full-time quartet that has seen major growth in the career as evidenced in radio play and person appearances during the past year. The group has been spreading God’s word through son since 2002. A love offering will be taken the night of the performance. For more information, call 419-587-3941.
Andelin to speak — Renee’ Andelin of Defiance, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Andelin, a member of the Zonta Club of Defiance, will share information about the Safe Haven Baby Box that was recently installed at the Defiance Fire Department. The Zonta Club of Defiance raised the necessary funds to have the box installed. There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Summer festival — St. Paul’s Catholic Parish House in Hamler is hosting its annual summer festival Sept. 1 at Hamler Summerfest Park, with dinners served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Carryouts are available. For more information, call 419-274-4211.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Sept. 3 at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch for a freewill offering. The program will celebrate the Mexican culture in St. John Parish, with lunch featuring Mexican cuisine. A Mexican game will be played featuring donated prizes. Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
