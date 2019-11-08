Mission cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., is hosting its last mission cupboard of 2019 today from noon-4 p.m. Items available include: boys clothes, 24 month-16; girls clothes, 0-3 month-16; women’s clothes, small-2X and pants 3-26; men’s clothes, small- 2X and pants 28-40; books, miscellaneous housewares, shoes, bedding, highchair and toys for Christmas. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
The Great Giveaway — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, Defiance, is hosting the Great Giveaway Saturday from 8-11 a.m. The event is a garage sale where all the items are free. Donations of items are still being accepted. For more information, call 419-782-5786.
Christmas Shopping Day — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, will host its 10th annual Christmas Shopping Day Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be more than 20 craft tables and vendors, a bake sale, raffles, door prizes, noodle soup, potato soup and a sandwich luncheon. Proceeds from the event will benefit Henry County Relay for Life. For more information, call 419-758-3522.
Holiday bazaar — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will host a holiday bazaar Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The bazaar will feature a bake shop, Christmas crafts, Granny’s Attic and homemade noodles. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and the menu includes, hot sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, pie, desserts and beverages for a freewill donation. Carryouts will be available, and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Chicken/pork barbecue — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will host a chicken/pork barbecue and bake sale Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu includes 1/2 chicken or pork loin, baked beans, potato salad, cornbread or dinner roll, desserts and drinks. Tickets are $8.50 and pre-order tickets are recommended. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Harvest Thanksgiving dinner — North Mount Zion Church, 22857 Ohio 15, Continental, will host a Harvest Thanksgiving dinner Saturday at 6 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate the harvest and give thanks for God’s blessing. There will be fellowship, food and an inspiring program. Attendees are asked to bring a contribution of food for the Continental Food Bank if possible. For more information, call 419-596-3990.
Revival services — Dupont Church of the Brethren, 104 River St., Continental, will host revival services with Pastor Omar Castillo Sunday-Wednesday. Castillo, who has been the pastor of Chicago Iglesia Evangelica Amigos Church for several years, works at Anixter, attended Eisenhower High School, studied at Robert Morris University Illinois, and lives in Orland Park, Ill. with his wife, Arlene, daughter, Mayelin, and son, David. On Sunday during worship at 10 a.m., the topic of the revival will be, Be Transformed; on Sunday at 7 p.m., the topic will be, Finding Our Function In The Body; on Monday at 7 p.m., the topic will be, A Love That Can Hate; on Tuesday at 7 p.m., the topic will be, An Exhortation To Diligent Service; and on Wednesday at 7 p.m., the topic will be, The Key To A Joyful, Productive Life. For more information, call 419-596-4314.
Alpha — Alpha will be offered Sundays beginning this Sunday through Feb. 16, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Alpha is a program run throughout the world by Christians of all traditions, and is built on the good news of Jesus Christ. The program enables people to ask questions, share ideas, build friendships and experience the love of God. A meal is served every Sunday, participants watch a video, and then a group discussion takes place. All adults are welcome. For more information, or if interested in attending, call 419-782-7121.
A Taste of Soul — Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, is hosting A Taste of Soul Sunday at 11 a.m. to celebrate Pastor Ray Gaffney serving eight years in the Defiance community. Church service begins at 11 a.m. and will feature guest speaker Pastor Thayer Williamson. Following worship, a free meal of soul food will be served. For more information, call 419-784-1010.
Board Game & Fellowship Night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host Board Game & Fellowship Night, featuring family board games and fellowship, Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a wholesome board game and a snack to share. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Veterans Day blessing — Holy Cross Catholic School, 1745 S. Clinton St., Defiance, will host a Veterans Day blessing mass Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. All veterans are welcome to attend and receive a blessing from Father Eric Mueller. Following mass, there will be a school-wide assembly for students and veterans, with refreshments served. For more information, call 419-784-2021.
Chicken pie supper — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, is hosting its 140th annual chicken pie supper and bake sale Wednesday with drive-thru orders starting at 4:30 p.m., and dinners served inside the church at 5 p.m. The menu includes homemade chicken pie, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, cranberry salad, bread and butter, homemade dessert pies and beverages served family style. A bake sale also will be held at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-335-4557.
Siberian Solstice — Siberian Solstice, a musical group from northwest Ohio that performs Christmas music as originally performed by the nationally acclaimed group Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will once again perform around the area. The group’s schedule is as follows, with all shows scheduled for 7 p.m.: Nov. 16 — Hope Lutheran Church, Toledo; Nov. 17 — St. John’s United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove; Nov. 22 — Christ’s Church in Wauseon; Nov. 23 — Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, Defiance; Nov. 24 — Christ’s Church of Bowling Green; Nov. 29 — First United Methodist Church of Auburn, Ind.; Nov. 30 — Bryan Arts and Education Center; Dec. 1 — Cherry Street Mission Ministry Life Revitalization Center, Toledo; Dec. 6 — Fayette Opera House; Dec. 7 — Antwerp Local Schools; Dec. 8 — St. John’s Christian Church, Archbold; Dec. 13 — Huber Opera House and Civic Center, Hicksville; Dec. 15 — St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate; Dec. 20 — The Gathering Place, Defiance; Dec. 21 — Tibbits Opera House, Coldwater, Mich.; Dec. 22 — Pettisville Missionary Church. For more information, go to siberiansolstice.com.
Thanksgiving meal and service — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Thanksgiving meal and service Nov. 17. The meal begins at 5 p.m., followed by a music and message service at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
