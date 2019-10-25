Coats for Christmas — The 32nd annual Coats for Christmas drive, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Defiance, is underway with collection barrels placed at several places around Defiance, including area churches, General Motors Defiance Casting Operations, Johns Manville, Northtowne Mall, Defiance Metal Products, Goin’ Postal, Mercury Cleaners, Defiance County Health Department, Chief Supermarket, First Federal Bank, Gerken Paving, and Defiance, Ayersville and Tinora schools. Donations of new or gently-used coats will be accepted for both children and adults until Nov. 9. The coats will be collected and taken to Mercury Cleaners for cleaning, before being distributed at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Coat distribution is open to anyone in the Defiance area in need of a coat as winter approaches. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Trunk-or-Treat — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, is hosting its annual Trunk-or-Treat Saturday from 4-5 p.m. The event is for children of all ages, and attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good for Christ’s Cupboard. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
Revival Weekend — First Apostolic Church, 626 Ralston Ave., Defiance, is hosting Revival Weekend Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday beginning with a free continental breakfast at 11 a.m., followed by the revival at 11 a.m. The revival will feature international evangelist MV Muthu of Malaysia, who has been involved in world-wide ministry for more than 29 years as a pastor, evangelist, missionary, church planter, and healing and deliverance minister. He will share his story of coming to Christ and how the Holy Spirit healed his mother from cancer. For more information, call 419-782-5256.
Fall Harvest Day of Fun — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., and the Cecil Village Council are sponsoring Fall Harvest Day of Fun at the church Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. From 2-4 p.m. there will be pony rides, followed by a hay ride to the firehouse for activities, then a hay ride back to the church for campfire food, and the Living Free Anger group at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Baked steak fundraiser — A baked steak fundraiser dinner will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage, all for a freewill offering. Carryouts will be available. Proceeds will benefit the St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare playground. Located across from Holgate Local Schools, St. Peter’s is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Organ recital/hymn sing — Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoup Ave., Wauseon, is hosting an organ recital/hymn sing featuring Steve Basselman, director of worship and music ministries of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Sunday at 2 p.m. Basselman will present a program of classical and contemporary organ literature interspersed with modern hymn arrangements and congregation singing. In addition to being the primary organist and keyboard musician, Basselman is responsible for all of the worship planning and volunteer coordination for the worship ministries of the congregation. He has been leading worship services on the organ since he was 14, he was consecrated as a deacon in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in 2016 and has been active in various worship planning and leadership roles within the Northwestern Ohio Synod and Association of Lutheran Church Musicians. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-335-5651.
Movie Night — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, is hosting a movie night Sunday at 5 p.m. featuring the movie, “I Can Only Imagine.” For more information, call 419-782-9781.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, is hosting a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams, Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Fabulous Blackwood Quartet — The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will be in concert at Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, Sunday at 6 p.m. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet was formed in 1934 featuring brothers Roy, Doyle and James, and Roy’s son, R.W. While none of the founding members is still living, Billy Blackwood, son of James, brought the name out of retirement to continue the 84-year family tradition of gospel singing. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Dinner and a message — Trinity Seventh-day Adventist Church, 20287 Ohio 18, Defiance, is hosting a free dinner and a message featuring Mark Anthony, 3ABN guest speaker and chef, Monday at 6 p.m. The theme is Cooking at its Funnest!! and will featured plant-based nutrition. Topics will include weight loss, lower cholesterol and increased energy. In addition to 3ABN, Anthony has been featured on ABC, NBC, and he appears regularly on SmartLifestyle Worldwide TV. He has led these events in every state in the country, for free, but donations will be accepted to offset the cost of food, printing and traveling expenses. For more information, call 419-782-1555. For more information about Anthony, go to ChefMarkAnthony.com.
Miracles Happen — Emerging Streams Apostolic Hub, 22754 County Road B50, Stryker, is hosting Miracles Happen with Joan Hunter Monday-Tuesday at 7 p.m., each evening. For more information, call 419-515-2174.
Community dinner — Trinity Lutheran Church, 121 N. Henry St., Malinta, is hosting a community dinner Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, assorted desserts and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill offering, and carryouts are available. For more information, call 419-256-7068.
Craft and quilt show — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., Evansport, is hosting its annual craft and quilt show Nov. 2 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Quilts will be on display in the sanctuary of the church, and there also will be quilted items, crocheted items and baked goods. A food stand featuring freshly baked cinnamon rolls, chicken sandwiches, barbecue beef sandwiches, chili, vegetable soup, homemade pie, coffee and lemonade also will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds from the event will benefit the facility improvement project. For more information, call 419-899-4160.
Homemade craft show — Shiloh Christian Union Church Family Life Center is hosting the 13th annual homemade craft show and lunch Nov. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at its fellowship hall, 02100 County Road 5, Delta. The show will include homemade crafts and gifts. Lunch will feature homemade soup, sandwiches, pie and beverages from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Women’s Shelter. For more information, call 419-533-0889 or 419-533-2083.
Fall bazaar — Antwerp United Methodist Church, 202 E. River St., Antwerp, is hosting its annual fall bazaar, The Joy of Crafting, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The bazaar will feature several local craft vendors and artisans, as well as homemade pies, soups, sandwiches and more. For more information, call 419-258-4901.
YFC celebration — Defiance Area Youth for Christ is hosting a celebration to commemorate its 60 years in ministry in the Defiance six-county area, on Nov. 2 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Bethel Christian Church, 14988 County Road 209, Defiance (Arthur). Everyone is invited to hear, remember, and share stories from the past 60 years in ministry, and how Defiance Area Youth for Christ continues to share God’s story with area youth. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, contact Kari Gathany at 937-215-1137 or send an email to kgathany@defyfc.org.
Election supper — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, will serve an election night pancake and sausage supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 5. The meal is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-395-1742.
Turkey supper — Rose Hill Church of God, 17965 County Road 138, Paulding, is hosting its annual turkey supper Nov. 7 from 4-6:30 p.m. The meal is available for a freewill offering, and carryouts are available. For more information, call 419-399-3113.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.