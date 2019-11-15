Thank God It’s Free — The fifth-grade Parish School of Religion class in Antwerp is collecting donations for Paulding County’s TGIF giveaway Dec. 7 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, 501 Fairground Drive, Paulding. Donations of like-new clothes, gently used or new toys, like-new shoes, coloring books, gently used bedding, sweaters, games, books, crayons, markers, colored pencils, pens, coats, gloves and hats can be dropped off to the class throughout November. Volunteers are needed Dec. 2-4 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Dec. 5 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. For more information, call 419-399-2576.
Thanksgiving meal and service — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Thanksgiving meal and service Sunday. The meal begins at 5 p.m., followed by a music and message service at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Operation Christmas Child — First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is once again a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Collection times for the boxes will be as follows: Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Thursday-Nov. 22 from 3-6 p.m.; Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.- 1p.m.; Nov. 24 from noon-3 p.m.; and Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-noon. Local volunteers will pack and transport shoeboxes to the next stop on their journey to a child in need. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 419-784-4746. To find other area collection centers, visit samaritanspurse.org.
Survivor of Suicide Day — St. John Lutheran Church, 23130 U.S. 6, Styker, (located at the corner of U.S. 6 and Ohio 66), is hosting a Survivor of Suicide Day Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for those who have lost loved ones to suicide. This is an opportunity for people affected by suicide loss to gather together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. For more information, call 419-267-5266.
Turkey supper — Christ United Methodist Church, 311 S. Main St., Continental, will host its annual turkey supper Nov. 23 beginning at 4 p.m. The menu includes: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, cranberry salad, applesauce, pie and beverages. This annual event began during the Depression when women of the church sold tickets for a chicken dinner to raise money for mission projects. Over time, the meal changed from chicken to turkey, and is now held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year. The meal is available for a freewill donation and carryouts are available. For more information, call 419-596-3409.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Community service — A quartet of Napoleon churches have come together to host a community Thanksgiving worship service Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 303 W. Washington St., Napoleon. Joining First Presbyterian Church for the service will be representatives from Emanuel Lutheran Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church. The service will feature a community choir comprised of members of each church, as well as the bell choir from Emanuel Lutheran Church. A freewill offering will be taken, with the proceeds benefiting the northwest Ohio unit of the Salvation Army. Cookies and refreshments will be served following the service. For more information, call 419-592-7736.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
