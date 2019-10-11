5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held tonight from 9-11 p.m. in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. The event is free and includes food, music and music videos, games, campfires and prizes. The parties are hosted by First Presbyterian Church in conjunction with First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), St. Paul Lutheran Church and Branch Christian Fellowship, with music provided by Branch Christian Fellowship. For more information, call 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook.
Trunk-or-Treat — Rock Church, 20763 Ohio 637, Oakwood, is hosting Trunk-or-Treat Saturday from 3-5 p.m. The event will include decorated cars, free candy and prizes, a bonfire, hobo soup, games, fellowship and more. For more information, call 419-393-2924.
Camp fire — Twin Oaks United Methodist Church, 201 E. Harmon St., Oakwood, is hosting a camp fire featuring open kettle bean soup and cornbread Saturday at 5 p.m., in the fellowship hall parking lot of the church. Attendees are invited to bring extra food to share (table service will be provided), and a musical instrument to play. The meal is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-594-2992.
Polka worship service — St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20191 U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting the Happy Times Polka Band for a polka worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. Following the service, a Germanfest lunch will be served featuring brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German chocolate cake and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill donation, with proceeds benefiting Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. For more information, call 419-267-3660.
Blessing of the animals — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, is hosting its annual blessing of the animals Sunday during 10:30 a.m. service. Animals of every sort are welcome, but pet owners are asked to keep their pet under control and clean up after their pet in order to keep the church clean and sanitary. Cleaning supplies will be available. Pets past and present will be honored, and owners can bring a picture of their pet, or pets, if they’re not sure how an animal will get along with everyone gathered. Anyone who has lost a pet is encouraged to bring a picture of their deceased companions to honor their memory. A special collection will be taken for the Fort Defiance Humane Society. Financial gifts or items from their wish list at fortdefiancehumanesociety.org/donation, will be accepted. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Fall Christian life workshop — The Defiance Zone Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will host a fall Christian life workshop Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17D, Florida. The featured mission speaker will be Rev. Dr. Carl Rockrohr of Ridgeville Corners. Rockrohr served as a missionary/professor in Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia, and he will share his experiences in the mission field and the status of missions in Africa. For more information, call 419-497-2966.
Music service/anger group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a music service Sunday at 6 p.m. with a Living Free Anger Group meeting at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Trinity in concert — Grover Hill Zion United Methodist Church, 204 S. Harrison St., Grover Hill, is hosting the southern gospel trio Trinity in concert Sunday at 6 p.m. Trinity, featuring vocalists Gary Adams, Cheryl Burk and Kim Mason, have performed for more than 30 years. Their newest project “Until Then” will be released under the Willowood label on Oct. 27. The trio has performed with some of the country’s leading gospel acts, including The Talleys, The Hoppers, Greater Vision and many others. A love offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-587-3941.
Rummage sale — St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville, is hosting its annual rummage sale Oct. 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 19 from 9 a.m.-noon, with all items available for a freewill offering. Lunch will be served Oct. 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and include soup, sandwiches and homemade pies for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-542-8202.
Pancake and sausage breakfast — First Christian Church, 1233 Emerald Road, Paulding, is hosting a pancake and sausage breakfast Oct. 19 from 8-11 a.m. The breakfast is available for a freewill donation, with proceeds raised from the event to be used for the LifeWise Academy startup in Paulding County. For more information, call 419-399-4576.
Fest-For-All — St. John Catholic Church in Defiance is hosting its annual Fest-For-All Oct. 19-20 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance. The event will be held Oct. 19 from 5-9 p.m. and will include a baked steak dinner; Catch the Buzz reverse raffle; a cash payout of $1,500; and music by the Fords. New this year is a decorated pumpkin contest. On Oct. 20, the event will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and include a barbecue 1/2 chicken dinner; holy hamster car races at 12:30 p.m.; Singo (music bingo) at 2 p.m.; decorated pumpkin winners announced at 3 p.m.; and big money raffle prizes that include $250, $500 and $1,000 announced at 4 p.m. There will be a craft raffle; silent auction; kids’ games, a bake sale, a food stand; 50/50 drawings; and pull tabs on both days. For more information, call 419-782-7121, go to stjohndefiance.org, or facebook.com/stjohnscatholicchurchdefiance
Pastor’s Appreciation Celebration — Believer’s Church International, 1600 Ayersville Ave., Defiance is hosting its 27th annual Pastor’s Appreciation Celebration for Apostle O. Michael Smith and Prophetess Beverly Smith Oct. 19-20. The Pastor’s Appreciation banquet will be held Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Rosalind Minor of Fervent Fire Worship Church in Chicago. The celebration continues Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Minor leading worship. Interested attendees are asked to call 419-782-9723 for more information and tickets. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 18.
Halloween party — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting a Halloween party Oct. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will include games, refreshments and fun for all ages. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Homecoming — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting Homecoming Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. The service will feature the group Trinity of Van Wert in concert. Lunch will follow the service at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Bratwurst dinner — Zion Lutheran Church, 20-141 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting a bratwurst dinner Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. The menu includes: bratwurst, sauerkraut, hot dogs, German and American potato salad, desserts and beverages. For more information, call 419-267-3429.
Trunk-or-Treat — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, Defiance, is hosting its annual Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. There will be several decorated cars and free candy for area youth. The event also will feature walking tacos to the first 500 guests, a photo booth and music. For more information, call 419-782-5786.
Movie and popcorn— Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting movie and popcorn Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. In addition, the Living Free Anger group will meet at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Revival services — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22652 County Road 60, Oakwood, is hosting revival services Oct. 20-23 featuring guest speaker Rev. Steve Carney, who has served as pastor at several churches in Ohio and Kentucky, the Church of God in many leadership positions, and is a gifted musician on the guitar and mountain dulcimer. The revival will be held Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Oct. 21-23 at 7 p.m. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
October Feast — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, is hosting an October Feast Oct. 22 from 4-6 p.m. The menu includes: brats, sloppy Joe’s, shredded chicken sandwiches, mashed potatoes, dressing, noodles, cranberry salad, a variety of fall pies and cakes, and beverages. A freewill donation will be accepted, and carryouts are available for $5. A Weihnachtsmarket (Christmas market) will be open during the event. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Hagen to speak — Julie Hagen of Defiance, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Hagen earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Toledo Medical College, and has been employed at CPC Women’s Health Resource since 1995, including performing ultrasounds for 19 years. Hagen will share information and stories about her work. There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ is hosting its next Pub Theology event Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Trunk-or-Treat — First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 23 from 6-8 p.m., for youth up to sixth grade. There will be prizes, family fun, food, crafts and lots of treats. Parents are asked to accompany their children. For more information, call 419-784-4746.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
