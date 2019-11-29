Religious art show — Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St., Defiance, is hosting a religious art show Saturday and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. each day. Several members of the church will have items on display, while others will perform music, dances, storytelling and more. For more information, call 419-782-8781.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their prayer requests. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
In concert — First Baptist Church, 448 S. Keyser St., Holgate, will host Woody and Vonnie Wright in concert for the second straight year, Sunday at 6 p.m. Born and raised in east Tennessee, Woody Wright started his own band in high school and eventually went to work with one of his idols, former Oak Ridge Boy Willie Wynn and the Tennesseans. He later sang with some country groups, before meeting with Bill Gaither of the Bill Gaither Trio and Gaither Vocal Band. Gaither introduced Woody to Vonnie, the widow of Gaither’s brother, Danny, and Woody and Vonnie married in 2003. No tickets are required for the performance, but a freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
The Angel’s Gift — Siberian Solstice, a northwest Ohio Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, will perform a benefit concert titled, The Angel’s Gift, for Cherry Street Mission Ministries of Toledo Sunday at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), at the mission’s Life Revitalization Center (the former Macomber High School), 1501 Monroe St., Toledo. Sponsorship for the concert is provided by Munn Wealth Management of Maumee. For more information, call 419-242-5141.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch for a freewill offering. The Varsity Blues, a Defiance High School musical group, under the direction of Eric West,will entertain all in attendance. Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Women’s Ecumenical Potluck — The 41st annual Women’s Ecumenical Potluck and Program will be held Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 601 Flat Rock Drive, Paulding. The event has been put on over the years by St. Paul Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church, Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Paulding Church of the Nazarene. This year’s event will feature a potluck meal of favorite dishes brought by attendees from 6-7 p.m. All table service will be provided. Donated Christmas centerpieces from participating churches will be given as door prizes following the meal. The program will be held from 7-8 p.m. and will feature songs, readings and other entertainment. For more information, call 419-393-4375 or 419-399-2320.
Sharing Bread — The group Sharing Bread meets at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant, 1830 N. Clinton St., Defiance, the first Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting slated Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss such as death, divorce, friends moving away or is new to the area is welcome to attend. Each participant pays for their own meal. For more information, call St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-782-2776.
Thank God It’s Free — The fifth-grade Parish School of Religion class in Antwerp is collecting donations for Paulding County’s TGIF giveaway Dec. 7 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, 501 Fairground Drive, Paulding. Donations of like-new clothes, gently used or new toys, like-new shoes, coloring books, gently used bedding, sweaters, games, books, crayons, markers, colored pencils, pens, coats, gloves and hats can be dropped off to the class throughout November. Volunteers are needed Dec. 2-4 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Dec. 5 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. For more information, call 419-399-2576.
Food giveaway — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a food giveaway Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Cookies with Santa — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting Cookies with Santa, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to visit Santa. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Memorial service — Schaffer Funeral Home of Defiance is hosting its fourth annual non-denominational community memorial service at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, 711 W. Second St., Defiance, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. The service is open to all families and individuals that have lost a loved one, no matter when that loss occurred. Every family that attends will receive a Christmas ornament courtesy of Schaffer Funeral Home. New this year, will be a memorial table for families/individuals to place a photo of their loved one on (photos can be as big as 8x10), and each family/individual will receive a rose following the service in honor of their loved one. Coffee, hot chocolate and light refreshments will be served following the service. Interested parties are asked to RSVP by calling 419-784-2441 or sending an email to office@schafferfh.com by Monday.
Christmas concert — Continental United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., will host a Christmas concert featuring Jim Boedicker Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. Boedicker will share his ministry of music through Christmas songs and his humor. Fellowship will follow the concert. For more information, call 419-596-3485.
Christmas concert — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22652 County Road 60, Oakwood, will host Jonathan White, A Special Christmas Concert, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. During his career, White has had the opportunity to perform for many different audiences, from the Grand Ole Opry, to the Bill Gaither Homecoming Concert series, to the church down the street. His main goal in the music industry is to encourage Christians in their walk with God. The concert is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Caroling — Anyone interested in going caroling is invited to come to Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
