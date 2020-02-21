5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held tonight at the Paulding High School auditeria following the Paulding home basketball game against Lincolnview until 11 p.m. The event is free and includes food, music, games and prizes. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook. The event is sponsored by Paulding area churches.
Parenting workshop — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, will host Joe and Vikki Heins from Woodburn Christian Children’s Home to lead a workshop during the Sunday school hour Sunday at 9 a.m. titled, Biblical Parenting and Grand-Parenting Tips for the 21st Century Child. The application-based workshop provides a unique and humorous perspective on today’s family. Topics will include: rational development, conflict management, communication and ways to empower children with healthy boundaries. Joe, the executive director of Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, has a bachelor’s degree in preaching/church leadership, and a master’s degree in sociology. Vikki, a psychiatric therapist at Parkview Health, has a bachelor’s degree in children’s ministry and a master’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in counseling, and is a licensed mental health counselor. The Heins have been married for more than 27 years, and have four children and two grandchildren. For more information, call 419-782-5786.
Blue Grass praise band — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Blue Grass praise band to lead worship Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Fastnacht Day — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, is hosting Fastnacht Day Tuesday from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu includes: homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, fruit, beverages and fastnachts for a freewill donation. Carryouts are available and St. Peter’s is handicapped accessible. Fastnachts are Pennsylvania Dutch style donuts traditionally served on Fastnacht Day (Shrove Tuesday) — a last sweet treat before the Lenten season begins. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ is hosting its next Pub Theology event Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Lenten lunches — Lenten lunches will be held at noon each Wednesday during the Lenten season, sponsored by the Paulding Ministerial Association. Meals begin on Ash Wednesday (Wednesday), and continue on Wednesdays in March and on April 1. All meals will be held at First Presbyterian Church, located at 114 W. Caroline St., in the fellowship hall. A light meal is provided by one of the churches in the ministerial association, followed by a brief devotional by a speaker from that church. Events are planned to end before 1 p.m., so that those on a lunch hour from work are able to attend. There is no charge for the meal, although a freewill donation is welcomed. In addition, non-perishable items will be collected for the local Caring and Sharing food pantry. For more information, call 419-399-2438.
Community meal — Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Henry St., Malinta, will host a community meal Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: fish, fries, salads, desserts, roll and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and carryouts are available. For more information, call 419-256-7068.
Free movie night — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance, will host a free move night Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., featuring the movie “Harry and the Hendersons.” There will be snacks and drinks to enjoy for the movie. For more information, call 419-439-2609.
Women’s retreat — St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host its annual women’s retreat Feb. 29 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The retreat, which is open to all women, will be held at the St. John Parish Life Center, located at 510 Jackson Ave. This year’s theme is: “Cozy Mountain Lodge: Where women find shelter in God,” which is based on the Book of Ruth. Attendees are asked to dress in comfortable clothes, be ready to relax, and enjoy some good food. For more information, or to register for the retreat, call 419-782-7121.
Sharing Bread — The group Sharing Bread meets at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant, 1830 N. Clinton St., Defiance, the first Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting slated March 3 at 5 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss such as death, divorce, friends moving away or is new to the area is welcome to attend. Each participant pays for their own meal. For more information, call St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-782-2776.
Mission cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, is hosting its mission cupboard giveaway March 6 from noon-4 p.m. and March 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Items include: clothing, household items, toys and more. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
Men’s retreat — The annual Renewal of the Heart men’s spiritual retreat will be held March 6-7 at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. This year’s theme is “Staying Connected,” and men from age 18 and older of all faith backgrounds, or no faith background, are welcome to attend. The retreat will be held March 6 from 6-10 p.m., and March 7 from 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Tom Boyers at 419-439-2984; George Westrick at 419-784-3975; or Martin Nezick at 419-782-3418.
Seder meal — Sherwood united Methodist Church, 512 N. Harrison St., will host a traditional Seder meal and teaching about how the Passover meal is a picture of Jesus Christ, March 14 at 5 p.m. The guest speaker will be Doug Carmel, a Messianic Jewish believer. To purchase tickets, contact Judy at 419-899-2492. Tickets for children age 7 and older, and adults, are $6, children under 6 are free. Tickets will available until March 7.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
