Summer festival — St. Paul’s Catholic Parish House in Hamler is hosting its annual summer festival Sunday at Hamler Summerfest Park, with dinners served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Carryouts are available. For more information, call 419-274-4211.
Pantry closed — Emerging Streams Apostolic Hub, 22754 County Road B50, Stryker, has announced that due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, the food pantry will not be open that day. The pantry will reopen Sept. 16 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call 419-515-2174.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch for a freewill offering. The program will celebrate the Mexican culture in St. John Parish, with lunch featuring Mexican cuisine. A Mexican game will be played featuring donated prizes. Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Mission cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, is hosting its mission cupboard giveaway Sept. 6 from noon-5 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
Revival Culture — Emerging Streams Apostolic Hub is hosting Revival Culture, a Night of Glory Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at its new outreach center, The Hub, located at 108 W. High St., Bryan. The revival will include radical worship, praise, and signs and wonders. For more information, call 419-515-2174.
5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held Sept. 6, from 9-11 p.m. in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. The event is free and includes food, music and music videos, games, campfires and prizes. The parties are hosted by First Presbyterian Church in conjunction with First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), St. Paul Lutheran Church and Branch Christian Fellowship, with music provided by Branch Christian Fellowship. For more information, call 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook.
Presentation — Zion Lutheran Church, 20-141 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting the presentation Rockrohr Missionary Work in Africa, 1992-2014, on Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Carl Rockrohr of the church will share aspects of his and his family’s missionary work in Ghana, South Africa and Ethopia during the presentation. Coffee and snacks will be provided. For more information, call 419-267-3429.
Food giveaway — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a food giveaway Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
McDaniel to present message — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., Evansport, is hosting comedian and illusionist Will McDaniel to lead worship Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. McDaniel will present the message through laughter and magic. He is a seasoned comic who has performed clean, family-friendly material for more than 10 years, sharing his message all over the United States on topics such as family, friends, fun and faith. A potluck meal will follow the service. Regular 8:30 a.m. worship at the church will not be held that day. For more information, contact Patty Fruth at 419-428-2561.
Rally Day — Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3497 County Road 424, Antwerp, is hosting Rally Day on Sept. 8 during worship at 10:15 a.m. Following worship there will be a catered lunch for a freewill offering, as well as children’s games, crafts and bingo for all ages following lunch. There also will be an opportunity to register for the fall Sunday School program that includes videos, songs, lessons and crafts. For more information, call 419-258-6505.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a prayer meeting Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their prayers requests. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Sunday Drive in concert — First Baptist Church, 448 S. Keyser St. Holgate, is hosting the award-winning gospel group Sunday Drive in concert on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. The group, from Knoxville, Tenn., features singer Misty Treece; musician, songwriter and comedian Jeff Treece; and musician and singer Dusty Treece. Sunday Drive has received more than 20 entertainer and vocal group of the year awards, combined with multiple number-one songs. The group has shared the stage with The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave, David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Catholic Chat — Divine Mercy Parish, 417 N. Main St., Paulding, is hosting Catholic Chat, an opportunity to chat casually with experienced Catholics about faith topics, beginning Sept. 10, and held every other Tuesday, from 7-8:30 p.m. in the education center of the church. Attendees will hear testimonies, and topics covered during the sessions will include, Who is God? What is Faith? Who is the Blessed Virgin Mary? and What is the Church? Food and fellowship is included in the program. For more information, call 419-399-2576 or contact Lee Hertel at 419-506-1774.
Mastering Your Anger — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting the Living Free group, Mastering Your Anger, on Sundays beginning Sept. 15 at 7:15 p.m. Participants are asked to sign up as soon as possible. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Field day — Any youth or adult that is interested in participating in a field day of fishing, shotgun, rifle, pellet gun shooting and safety, archery, pheasant butchering, boating safety, trapping and more on Sept. 28, is asked to RSVP with Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, by Sept. 8. Participants will leave for field day at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, and forms are required to participate. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
