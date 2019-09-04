Mission cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, is hosting its mission cupboard giveaway today from noon-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
Revival Culture — Emerging Streams Apostolic Hub is hosting Revival Culture, a Night of Glory today at 7 p.m. at its new outreach center, The Hub, located at 108 W. High St., Bryan. The revival will include radical worship, praise, and signs and wonders. For more information, call 419-515-2174.
5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held today, from 9-11 p.m. in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. The event is free and includes food, music and music videos, games, campfires and prizes. The parties are hosted by First Presbyterian Church in conjunction with First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), St. Paul Lutheran Church and Branch Christian Fellowship, with music provided by Branch Christian Fellowship. For more information, call 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook.
Presentation — Zion Lutheran Church, 20-141 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting the presentation Rockrohr Missionary Work in Africa, 1992-2014, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Carl Rockrohr of the church will share aspects of his and his family’s missionary work in Ghana, South Africa and Ethopia during the presentation. Coffee and snacks will be provided. For more information, call 419-267-3429.
Food giveaway — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a food giveaway Saturday at 2 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Blessing of the Backpacks — St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, is hosting Welcome Sunday on Sunday at 9 a.m. beginning with Sunday school for all ages (pre-kindergarten through adults). Youth Sunday school will be involved in various community and service projects, prior to worship at 10:15 a.m., which will featuring a Blessing of the Backpacks. Pre-kindergarten-eighth-grade students are invited to bring their backpacks to church, where they will receive a back-to-school favor. Following the service, a barbecue dinner will be served for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-899-2850.
McDaniel to present message — Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., Evansport, is hosting comedian and illusionist Will McDaniel to lead worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. McDaniel will present the message through laughter and magic. He is a seasoned comic who has performed clean, family-friendly material for more than 10 years, sharing his message all over the United States on topics such as family, friends, fun and faith. A potluck meal will served follow the service. Regular 8:30 a.m. worship at the church will not be held that day. For more information, contact Patty Fruth at 419-428-2561.
Rally Day — Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3497 County Road 424, Antwerp, is hosting Rally Day on Sunday during worship at 10:15 a.m. Following worship there will be a catered lunch for a freewill offering, as well as children’s games, crafts and bingo for all ages following lunch. There also will be an opportunity to register for the fall Sunday school program that includes videos, songs, lessons and crafts. For more information, call 419-258-6505.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their prayer requests. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Sunday Drive in concert — First Baptist Church, 448 S. Keyser St. Holgate, is hosting the award-winning gospel group Sunday Drive in concert Sunday at 6 p.m. The group, from Knoxville, Tenn., features singer Misty Treece; musician, songwriter and comedian Jeff Treece; and musician and singer Dusty Treece. Sunday Drive has received more than 20 entertainer and vocal group of the year awards, combined with multiple number-one songs. The group has shared the stage with The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave, David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more. For more information, call 419-264-7035.
Second Sunday supper — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, is hosting its Second Sunday Supper at Six on Sunday at 6 p.m. All meals are made from scratch, and the dinner is free to Defiance College students. A freewill donation taken for others who attend to help offset the cost. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Catholic Chat — Divine Mercy Parish, 417 N. Main St., Paulding, is hosting Catholic Chat, an opportunity to chat casually with experienced Catholics about faith topics, beginning Tuesday, and held every other Tuesday, from 7-8:30 p.m., in the education center of the church. Attendees will hear testimonies, and topics covered during the sessions will include, Who is God? What is Faith? Who is the Blessed Virgin Mary? and What is the Church? Food and fellowship is included in the program. For more information, call 419-399-2576 or contact Lee Hertel at 419-506-1774.
Friendship walk — The Positive People Partners (PPP) of Northwest Ohio will observe the 9/11 anniversary and participate in this year's Northwest Ohio Compassionate Games by hosting its fifth annual Friendship Walk with Jesus on Wednesday at 11:11 a.m. at the United Way building, 424 Jackson St., Toledo. "We hope to reach out and meet many people during our two-by-two walk with a 21-word message of true happiness, great joy, inner peace, good health and well being," said PPP president Bob Moyers. The walk is free. For more information, go to unconditionallovelive.com or call 419-533-4191.
Adventure Club — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, is once again offering its Adventure Club for youth from kindergarten-seventh grade on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m., beginning Wednesday. A special K.I.C.K. program is offered to sixth and seventh graders. Each Wednesday the evening begins with a meal, followed by games, crafts and Bible stories. The first session will feature an outdoor game night, weather permitting. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
Polkafest — Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, is hosting its third annual Polkafest during worship at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The service will feature Bette Lighthill on the accordion performing with the Polkafest praise team. Following the service, a German lunch will be served featuring brats, hot dogs, sauerkraut, German potato salad, applesauce, coffee cake and beverages. This is a Thrivent sponsored event. For more information, contact Ginni at 419-822-7045.
Anniversary celebration — St. John Lutheran Church, 16035 Henry County Road U, Napoleon, has hosted events throughout 2019 in celebration of its 150th anniversary, with the theme: “Jesus Christ — Yesterday, Today, Forever.” The church will celebrate “Jesus Christ, Forever,” on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. The special guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Gregory Seltz, emeritus speaker of "The Lutheran Hour," the nation's longest running Christian radio broadcast. Seltz now serves as the executive director of The Lutheran Center for Religious Liberty in Washington, D.C. Seltz will follow in the footsteps of former "The Lutheran Hour" host Dr. Oswald Hoffmann, who spoke at the church's 100th anniversary celebration. A meal will be held in the fellowship hall following the service, provided by the anniversary committee and congregational volunteers. Following the meal there will be a brief program celebrating the congregation's history. For more information, call 419-598-8961.
Mastering Your Anger — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting the Living Free group, Mastering Your Anger, on Sundays beginning Sept. 15 at 7:15 p.m. Participants are asked to sign up as soon as possible. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Field day — Any youth or adult that is interested in participating in a field day of fishing, shotgun, rifle, pellet gun shooting and safety, archery, pheasant butchering, boating safety, trapping and more on Sept. 28, is asked to RSVP with Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, by Sunday. Participants will leave for field day at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, and forms are required to participate. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.