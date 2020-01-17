5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held tonight at the Paulding High School auditeria following the Paulding home basketball game against Allen East until 11 p.m. The event is free and includes food, music, games and prizes. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook. The event is sponsored by Paulding area churches.
‘Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing’ — St. John’s United Church of Christ, I-946 Ohio 108, Holgate, will host an “Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing,” Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Attendees are invited to hear the story behind some of our favorite hymns while raising voices together. For more information, call 419-264-4401.
Cardio drumming — Defiance Christian Church, 955 Standley Road, Defiance, is hosting cardio drumming classes for women every Monday and Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will strengthen their bodies, hearts and minds. For more information, call 419-782-5786.
March for Life — The 12th annual March for Life will be held Wednesday at noon at the Defiance County Courthouse. The march is sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life. Father Dan Borgelt, of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville, St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, and St. Joseph Chapel of Blakeslee, will offer prayer at the start of the march. A police escort will lead participants from the Defiance County Courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn on the property of St. John Catholic Church, located at 510 Jackson Ave. Jamie Blank will host the march, and lead a prayer for life at the monument. From there, the event will move to the basement of St. John’s, where hot chocolate will be offered. Monica Kelsey of Fort Wayne, will speak to begin the program. Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes and a pro-life speaker, is a retired firefighter and medic. Kathy Williams will then speak about the bond between a mother and her unborn child, where giving life can be difficult. Students from St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon will give a presentation, and Ohio House 82nd Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance will share his experience in passing the Heartbeat Bill at the state level, and an adoption in his family. Chris Roper of Hope and Faith Homes of Oregon, Ohio, will present information about the organization which provides for a safe haven to women that are pregnant but have no support. Jim Zipfel, who will share his musical talent for the 12th straight year. Father Borgelt will close the event with prayer. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic School. Throughout the day there will be Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament at St. John Catholic Church, ending with benediction at 4:45 p.m.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will be the annual father/son event held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, Jan. 25 at 7:30 a.m. featuring guest speaker Steven Mueller, of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Mueller has worked in investigations with the department since 2002, with a focus on human trafficking and digital evidence. He is part of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force, and a member of the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists and High Technology Crime Investigation Association. In addition Mueller serves as president of the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association. Everyone, including women, daughters and friends, are welcome to attend. The Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring all people together of all faiths/denominations to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the breakfast and guest speaker to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Family movie day — St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17, Napoleon (Florida), will host a family movie day featuring “The Peanuts Movie,” Jan. 26 from 2-5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, call 419-762-5075.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ will host its next Pub Theology event Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: no person or idea is stupid; listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility; and it’s about learning from one another. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Free movie night — First Church of God, 561 Carter Road, Defiance, will host a free movie night featuring the movie “Toy Story 4” on Jan. 31 from 6-9 p.m. There will be “Forky” crafts, temporary tattoos and a photo booth beginning at 6 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Children and their parents are encouraged to bring a gently used toy for a toy swap. Popcorn also will be provided for free. For more information, call 419-782-0861.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
