Free movie night — First Church of God, 561 Carter Road, Defiance, will host a free movie night featuring the movie “Toy Story 4” tonight from 6-9 p.m. There will be “Forky” crafts, temporary tattoos and a photo booth beginning at 6 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Children and their parents are encouraged to bring a gently used toy for a toy swap. Popcorn also will be provided for free. For more information, call 419-782-0861.
Women’s retreat — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 571 Clinton St., Defiance, is currently taking registration for its annual Recharge women’s retreat that will be held Saturday-Sunday. This free retreat, featuring the theme Perfect Vision, will be filled with prayer, worship, new friendships and great food. Participants will spend the night Saturday, and are asked to bring a change of clothes, toiletries and a sleeping bag. All meals and snacks will be provided. To register, go to rechargewomensretreat2020.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Julie Sasseen at 419-956-1267.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their prayer requests or text them to 419-564-8383.
Sharing Bread — The group Sharing Bread meets at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant, 1830 N. Clinton St., Defiance, the first Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting slated Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss such as death, divorce, friends moving away or is new to the area is welcome to attend. Each participant pays for their own meal. For more information, call St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-782-2776.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, Feb. 8 at 7:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be Rex Stump, area director of Buckeye Border Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The mission of FCA is to encourage/engage young athletes in the area to strive to live Christ’s message of what it means to be a child of God. Stump will share how to be victorious in a negative world. Everyone, including women and youth, are welcome to attend. The Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring people together of all faiths/denominations to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the breakfast and guest speaker to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
Game night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a game night Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
