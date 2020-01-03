Special speaker — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host special speaker Pastor Ted Ramey to deliver the message Sunday at the 11 a.m. service. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m.. Attendees are asked to bring their prayer requests or text them to 419-564-8383.
Sharing Bread — The group Sharing Bread meets at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant, 1830 N. Clinton St., Defiance, the first Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting slated Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss such as death, divorce, friends moving away or is new to the area is welcome to attend. Each participant pays for their own meal. For more information, call St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-782-2776.
Human trafficking seminar — Zonta Club of Defiance will host a free human trafficking seminar Thursday at 6 p.m. at Family Christian Center, 1834 E. Second St., Defiance. Guest speakers for the event will include Lara Wilken, a registered nurse currently teaching at Bowling Green State University, who has experience as a SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) nurse; and Kelly King, human trafficking advocate for The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, and who also serves on the 6 County Chapter of the local human trafficking coalition. For more information, contact Lacey Spangler at 419-783-8810.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast — The first Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast of 2020 will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, Jan. 11 at 7:30 a.m. featuring guest speaker Kenny Krouse, high school football coach at Tinora High School. Krouse will share about his relationship with his father, Hobie, who passed away Dec. 4, and who coached football for more than 40 years at Defiance, Montpelier and Archbold high schools. Krouse will speak about his father’s integrity as a coach and mentor to young men, and being a role model to his family. Krouse contributes his own success and desire to work with youth from his father’s example of living out the gifts God has given to them. The fellowship breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring all people together to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
Free-throw contest — The Payne Knights of Columbus is hosting the K of C Free-Throw Championships Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Payne K of C hall. Boys and girls ages 9-14, as of Jan. 1 are eligible. Parishoners and non-parishoners are welcome to compete. For more information, contact Mitch Kipfer at 419-786-9063.
Catholic Chat — Divine Mercy Parish will host the program Catholic Chat at its Paulding Education Center located at 417 N. Main St., Paulding, every other Tuesday beginning Jan. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. Catholic Chat is an opportunity to chat casually with experienced Catholics about faith topics, that includes food and fellowship. Topics range from, Who is God? to What is faith? to Who is the blessed virgin Mary? and What is the church? The upcoming schedule and topics are: Jan. 14 – Jesus son of God; Feb. 11 – Purgatory; Feb. 25 – What about my sin problem?; March 10 – Confession; and March 24 – Body and blood of Christ. For more information, call the parish office at 419-399-2576 or Lee Hertel at 419-506-1774.
Spiritual growth opportunity — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a 12-week Living Free group called Free to Grow, for second-shift workers on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested is asked to register online at p2cpaulding.org. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
