Socktober — First Church of God, 561 Carter Road, Defiance, is collecting socks throughout October, beginning Tuesday, to make it a warmer winter for neighbors in need. The church has a goal of collecting 316 pairs of socks during the month. Socks can be dropped off in the lobby or the church office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or Sunday mornings. For more information, call 419-782-0861.
Blessing of the animals — St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is hosting blessing of the animals today, on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, at 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Father Randy Giesige will say a blessing in remembrance of St. Francis’ love for all animals. For more information, call 419-782-2776.
Glory Outpouring Conference — Emerging Streams Apostolic Hub, 22754 County Road B50, Stryker, is hosting the Glory Outpouring Conference today-Sunday at 7 p.m. each evening. For more information, call 419-515-2174.
Food giveaway/work day — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a food giveaway/work day Saturday at 1:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Life chain — A life chain event, featuring prayer, song and silence, to be the voice for the voiceless to end abortion, will be held in front of the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The interdenominational event is free. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Prayer meeting/anger group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. In addition, the Living Free anger group will meet at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Blackwood Brothers — The Blackwood Brothers will be in concert at First Church of God, 507 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Sunday at 7 p.m. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet was formed in 1934 featuring brothers Roy, Doyle and James, and Roy’s son, R.W. While none of the founding members is still living, Billy Blackwood, son of James, brought the name out of retirement to continue the 84-year family tradition of gospel singing. The group currently consists of Billy, Wayne Little, Jonathan Mattingly and Butch Owens. The concert is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-445-0148.
National Forgiveness & Happiness Day — The Positive People Partners (PPP) invite residents of northwest Ohio to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the worldwide National Forgiveness & Happiness Day on Monday. The PPP will travel to the Iowa Field of Dreams with a goal of reaching 25 million people using pay-it-forward requests to 50 state governor’s offices, network and local TV stations, radio stations, newspapers and social media. The theme for the celebration is, If You Build It, He Will Come. The celebration will include a prayer of forgiveness and the 21 words of happiness. Participants are invited to join in the celebrations at home, or by attending the event in Iowa. People will gather to say the prayer of forgiveness and hear the true happiness plan, exercise, hear stories by special guests. For more information, call 419-533-4191 or send an email to bobmoy@wcnet.org.
Fields of Faith — Buckeye Border Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting Fields of Faith, with featured speaker and former Indianapolis 500 winner Sam Hornish Jr., Wednesday from 7-8:15 p.m. at Biddle Park, 800 N. Glenwood Ave., Wauseon. Fields of Faith is a student-led event where students invite, pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Wauseon High School gymnasium. For more information, call 419-583-7013.
5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held Oct. 11 from 9-11 p.m. in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. The event is free and includes food, music and music videos, games, campfires and prizes. The parties are hosted by First Presbyterian Church in conjunction with First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), St. Paul Lutheran Church and Branch Christian Fellowship, with music provided by Branch Christian Fellowship. For more information, call 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook.
Rosary Rally — The 11th annual Rosary Rally will be held outside the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Oct. 12 beginning at noon. The event, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will be one of 22,000 rallies that will take place across the United States that day. For more information, call 419-784-9125.
Trunk-or-Treat — Rock Church, 20763 Ohio 637, Oakwood, is hosting Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 12 from 3-5 p.m. The event will include decorated cars, free candy and prizes, a bonfire, hobo soup, games, fellowship and more. For more information, call 419-393-2924.
Polka worship service — St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20191 U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting the Happy Times Polka Band for a polka worship service Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Following the service, a Germanfest lunch will be served featuring brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German chocolate cake and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill donation, with proceeds benefiting Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. For more information, call 419-267-3660.
Fall Christian life workshop — The Defiance Zone Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will host a fall Christian life workshop Oct. 13 from 2-4 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17D, Florida. The featured mission speaker will be Rev. Dr. Carl Rockrohr of Ridgeville Corners. Rockrohr served as a missionary/professor in Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia, and he will share his experiences in the mission field and the status of missions in Africa. For more information, call 419-497-2966.
Music service/anger group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a music service Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. and an anger meeting at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Trinity in concert — Grover Hill Zion United Methodist Church, 204 S. Harrison St., Grover Hill, is hosting the southern gospel trio Trinity in concert Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. Trinity, featuring vocalists Gary Adams, Cheryl Burk and Kim Mason, have performed for more than 30 years. Their newest project “Until Then” will be released under the Willowood label on Oct. 27. The trio has performed with some of the country’s leading gospel acts, including The Talleys, The Hoppers, Greater Vision and many others. A love offering will be taken. For more information, call 419-587-3941.
Rummage sale — St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville, is hosting its annual rummage sale Oct. 18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 19 from 9 a.m.-noon, with all items available for a freewill offering. Lunch will be served Oct. 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and include soup, sandwiches and homemade pies for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-542-8202.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
