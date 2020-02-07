Food-packing event — North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, will host a food-packing event Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon as part of Project 216 to fight hunger. Anyone age 5 and over is invited to help pack food for the hungry. Following a 30-minute training session, packing will begin. For more information, call 419-337-4776.
Community day — Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru, 402 E. Washington St., Napoleon, will host community day with St. Paul Lutheran School from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Hawks Pizza and Drive Thru will donate 10% of purchases at the business to St. Paul Lutheran School. In addition, customers can donate a box of Kleenex for all classrooms at the school. For more information, call 419-592-5536.
Worship time change — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, has voted to enter into a joint worship agreement with Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Harlan, Ind. Beginning Sunday, worship time at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will change to 8:45 a.m., with adult Sunday school at St. John Lutheran changing to 9:15 a.m. with worship at 10:15 a.m. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
Sharing a Powerful Word for 2020 — Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, will host Sharing a Powerful Word for 2020, led by Eternal Impact Media Ministry, Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 2020 is a new decade where believers daring to step out in faith will see the power of Jesus Christ heal the broken, restore lives and bring deliverance to all who come to Him. Come hear the word He has for you. For more information, call 419-980-0269.
Game night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a game night Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Board game night — Christ Community Church, 20172 County Road X, Napoleon (Ridgeville Corners) will host a board game night Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in its iron shop. Admission is free, with snacks and drinks available for purchase. Proceeds raised will go to the church’s building fund. For more information, call 419-267-3858.
Valentine’s dinner — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, will host a Valentine’s dinner Feb. 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: meatloaf or baked chicken, baked potato or mashed potatoes, vegetables, salads, desserts and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill donation, with donations going toward the church’s mission fund. In addition, a bake sale will be held. For more information, call 419-636-8141.
Spaghetti meal — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a spaghetti fellowship meal Feb. 16 at noon following Sunday worship. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held Feb. 21 at the Paulding High School auditeria following the Paulding home basketball game against Lincolnview until 11 p.m. The event is free and includes food, music, games and prizes. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook. The event is sponsored by Paulding area churches.
