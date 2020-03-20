Free meal — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a free drive-thru meal Sunday at noon. The menu includes: ham sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, scalloped potatoes and more. Meals will be dropped off to people in their cars. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Music event — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the Harvest Time Gospel Singers on March 29 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams March 29 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Lenten services — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22652 County Road 60, Oakwood, is hosting community Lenten services titled, Calvary Covers it All, March 31 and April 7 at 7 p.m. each evening. The service March 31 will feature Pastor Mike Harmon; and the service on April 7 will feature Pastor Bob Frake. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
