RCIA — Do you want to learn about the Catholic faith? St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, is hosting Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes in which adults learn about the teachings of Jesus. Anyone who has questions about the Catholic faith, or is interested in becoming Catholic, can call 419-782-7121.
LifePath Wednesdays — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is hosting the disciple program LifePath Wednesdays for youth in kindergarten through adults, each Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. School-aged youth will be split into four groups according to age, and there will be multiple interaction studies for adults. The Kid Check system will be used to promote safety for the youth who attend the program. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
Revival — West Milford Church of Christ, 04855 Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville, is hosting a revival today-Sunday. Today, the revival begins at 7 p.m., with the message, Life Purpose, the Gospel Plan. Saturday, the revival begins at 5:30 p.m., with a carry-in meal, followed by Singspiration at 7 p.m. Sunday, the revival begins at 10:30 a.m., featuring the message, Heaven on Earth, the Gospel Reality. For more information, call 419-630-3099 or go to westmilfordchurch.com.
New Life Drama Company — Temple of Praise, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, is hosting the young person ministry group New Life Drama Company for worship Sunday at 10 a.m. With more than 36 years of experience in traveling drama ministry, New Life Drama Company is the leading skit ministry in the country, ministering to more than 600 churches. A freewill offering will be taken to support to the group. For more information, call 419-782-9415.
Movie night — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, is hosting a free movie night Sunday featuring the movie, “The Ultimate Gift” at 5 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and pop. For more information, call 419-782-9781.
Fall retreat — The Defiance and Napoleon Zones Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will hold its fall retreat Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker. This year’s theme is “Abounding in Hope,” and the guest speaker will be Rev. Logan Scheiwe. A light breakfast and lunch will be served for a suggested freewill donation of $14, and babysitting will be provided. For more information, contact Beverly Bertwell at rae@smta.cc.
Chili cook-off — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, is hosting a chili cook-off Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. as part of the Community Churches Challenge for Charity. There will be a variety of chili and attendees can vote for their favorite. The cook-off is available for a freewill donation, and proceeds from the event will benefit H.E.L.P., Helping With Emergencies for Local People. To enter a chili, or for more information, contact Lynn Lemmon at 419-551-5111.
Miracle Night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting Miracle Night, which will feature miracle stories, Sunday at 6 p.m. There will be an open microphone for anyone to share their miracle stories, or to make specific prayer requests. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ is hosting its next Pub Theology event Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: no person or idea is stupid; listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility; and it’s about learning from one another. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held Sept. 27, from 9-11 p.m. in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. The event is free and includes food, music and music videos, games, campfires and prizes. The parties are hosted by First Presbyterian Church in conjunction with First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), St. Paul Lutheran Church and Branch Christian Fellowship, with music provided by Branch Christian Fellowship. For more information, call 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook.
Presentation — Zion Lutheran Church, 20-141 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting Rev. Hesham Shehab, a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor from Roselle, Ill. Sept. 29 to lead Bible class at 8:45 a.m., preach at 10 a.m., and give a presentation after working during a carry-in meal. Shehab will share his testimony of his conversion from being a Muslim fighter against Christians in Lebanon, to being a Lutheran pastor. Shehab now reaches out to Muslims and immigrants of the Middle East in the Chicago area through Salam Christian Fellowship. For more information, call 419-267-3429.
Common Bond Quartet — Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, is hosting Common Bond Quartet in concert Sept. at 10:15 a.m. The southern gospel quarter, based in Winchester, Ky., and got its start in 2009, has twice been nominated as a New Horizon Group of the Year, and has had at least 10 songs make their way up the Singing News Gospel Music chart. A freewill offering will be taken. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
Campfire, music and message — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a campfire, music and message night Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, is hosting a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Oct. 1 at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch for a freewill offering. The Mass celebrant will be Rev. Jacob Gordon, pastor of St. Michael’s Ridge and St. Isadore Catholic churches. Gordon will also be the speaker following the luncheon. Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Sharing Bread — The group Sharing Bread meets at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant, 1830 N. Clinton St., Defiance, the first Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting slated Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss such as death, divorce, friends moving away or is new to the area is welcome to attend. Each participant pays for their own meal. For more information, call St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-782-2776.
Kuyasa Kids Choir — First Church of God, 561 Carter Road, Defiance, is hosting the Kuyasa Kids Choir, an international children’s choir from South Africa, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The choir, which gets its name from the Xhosa word meaning “sun rising,” will perform a number of songs and dances that feature aspects of the Xhosa tribal culture, while uplifting the name of Jesus Christ. Members of the choir are children who have been orphaned by HIV/AIDS. For more information, call 419-782-0861.
Glory Outpouring Conference — Emerging Streams Apostolic Hub, 22754 County Road B50, Stryker, is hosting the Glory Outpouring Conference Oct. 4-6 at 7 p.m. each evening. For more information, call 419-515-2174.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
