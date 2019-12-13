Advent suppers — Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 03497 County Road 424, Antwerp, will host an Advent supper Wednesday at 6 p.m., followed by worship service. There is no cost for the meals, but a freewill offering will benefit the PATH Center in Defiance. The church youth will participate in a service project on Dec. 23 at the PATH Center. At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, the children and youth of the congregation will present “Christmas Letters,” that tells the story of Christ’s birth with biblical contemporary characters. For more information, call 419-258-6505.
Cookie & candy walk — Paulding United Methodist Church, 321 N. Williams St., will host its annual cookie & candy walk Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon (or until sold out), in the church fellowship hall. Cookies and all baked goods/treats will be available by the pound for purchase. For more information, call 419-399-3591.
Preschool cookie walk — The annual St. Peter preschool cookie walk will be held Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the preschool room at St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17D, Napoleon. Purchase a box and fill it with homemade Christmas cookies, brownies, puppy chow and fudge. Proceeds will benefit the preschool. For more information, call 419-966-3263.
Caroling — Anyone interested in going caroling is invited to come to Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. on the following dates: Sunday and Dec. 22. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
The Word of the Lord — Believer’s Church International, 1600 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, will host The Word of the Lord for 2020 Saturday and Sunday, featuring special guest speakers Apostles Leon and Donna Walters of Christian International Family Worship Church of Versailles, Ind. The event will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with a mini-cell/leadership meeting. On Sunday, the Walters will speak at the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. For more information, call 419-782-9723.
BrassWorks Quintet — St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, is hosting the BrassWorks Quintet in concert Sunday at 2 p.m. The group will present a free concert of sacred, secular and traditional holiday music. Group members are Dale Schubert, tuba; Scott Rogers, trombone; Tim Booth and Jason Lozer, trumpets; and Tracy Behrman, French horn. A freewill offering of money and/or canned goods will be taken, with the proceeds benefiting local food pantries. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
In concert — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance, is hosting Siberian Solstice in concert Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. The group of musicians from northwest Ohio will perform a contemporary set of Christmas music, as originally performed by the nationally acclaimed group Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The event is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-439-2609.
Christmas cantata — St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will present its annual Christmas cantata Dec. 22 at 10:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. This year’s cantata is titled, What Kind of Throne, and was created by Tony Wood and Michael Farren. It will be arranged and orchestrated by Cliff Duren, and directed by Lori Luderman. For more information, call 419-899-2850.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Annual Christmas dinner — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, will host its annual free community Christmas dinner Dec. 25 from noon-2 p.m. The menu includes: ham, turkey, all the trimmings, desserts and beverages, with carryouts available after 1:30 p.m. Anyone that would like to volunteer, or would like more information, can call 419-782-9781.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
