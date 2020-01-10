Free-throw contest — The Defiance Knights of Columbus is hosting the K of C Free-Throw Championships Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Defiance K of C hall, 111 Elliott Road. Boys and girls ages 9-14, as of Jan. 1 are eligible, and participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. Parishioners and non-parishioners are welcome to compete. For more information, contact Mike Boff at 419-782-2405.
Free-throw contest — The Payne Knights of Columbus is hosting the K of C Free-Throw Championships Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Payne K of C hall. Boys and girls ages 9-14, as of Jan. 1 are eligible, and participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. Parishioners and non-parishioners are welcome to compete. For more information, contact Mitch Kipfer at 419-786-9063.
Catholic Chat — Divine Mercy Parish will host the program Catholic Chat at its Paulding Education Center located at 417 N. Main St., Paulding, every other Tuesday beginning Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. Catholic Chat is an opportunity to chat casually with experienced Catholics about faith topics, that includes food and fellowship. Topics range from, Who is God? to What is faith? to Who is the blessed virgin Mary? and What is the church? The upcoming schedule and topics are: Jan. 14 – Jesus, son of God; Feb. 11 – Purgatory; Feb. 25 – What about my sin problem?; March 10 – Confession; and March 24 – Body and blood of Christ. For more information, call the parish office at 419-399-2576 or Lee Hertel at 419-506-1774.
Spiritual growth opportunity — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a 12-week Living Free group called Free to Grow, for second-shift workers on Wednesdays beginning Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested is asked to register online at p2cpaulding.org. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held Jan. 17 at the Paulding High School auditeria following the Paulding home basketball game against Allen East until 11 p.m. The event is free and includes food, music, games and prizes. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook. The event is sponsored by Paulding area churches.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
