VBS — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting a one-day Vacation Bible School Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The theme is Fruits of the Spirit, and the VBS is for youth in preschool through sixth grade. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Baked potato bar — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, is hosting a baked potato bar supper Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: white potatoes, sweet potatoes, assorted toppings, sloppy Joe sandwiches, salad, dessert and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill donation and carryout is available. A bake sale also will be available. Money raised from the event will support the church improvement fund. For more information, call 419-658-2479 or 419-428-4945.
Ice cream social — Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, is hosting an ice cream social Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes: beef and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, potato chips, assorted pies and Amish homemade ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and proceeds will benefit Ravens Care of Defiance. For more information, call 419-782-6688.
Sojourner Quartet in concert — Zion United Methodist Church, 04533 County Road 11, Wauseon, is hosting Sojourner Quartet in concert Sunday at 4 p.m. The southern gospel quartet, based in Findlay, began as a contemporary Christian group in 1991, before going solely southern gospel in 2007. The group has released several songs to southern gospel radio, and it recently recorded four CD projects and a live DVD with Chapel Valley Studio in Tennessee. Its ministry is to spread the gospel to as many people as God directs. A love offering will be taken, and a light meal will follow the concert. For more information, call 419-867-1528.
Meal, music and message — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a meal, music and message July 28. The meal begins at 5 p.m., with ice cream, followed by host The Morse Family Gospel Singers at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383. For more information about the Morse Family Gospel Singers, go to facebook.com/themorsefamily.
Booth spaces available — First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding, is offering booth spaces in its parking lot for the U.S. 127 Yard Sales July 31-Aug. 3, with set-up beginning July 30 at 4 p.m. Spaces available for rent include 20 x 20 for $25, and 20 x 30 for $35, with table rental also available. Drinks will be available in the air-conditioned fellowship hall, as well as quarts of homemade ice cream. In addition, baby-changing and phone-charging facilities will be available. Proceeds from the event will support scholarships for mission trips. Interested renters can contact event coordinator Brent Fishbaugh at 419-378-2068, or the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438. For more information, go to firstpresbyterianpaulding.com , or firstpresbyterianpaulding on Facebook.
Food and clothing giveaway — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a food and clothing giveaway on Aug. 3. Student school supply lists will also be collected from attendees. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
VBS — First Christian Church, 1233 Emerald Road, Paulding, is hosting County Junction Vacation Bible School Aug. 4 from 2-6 p.m. for youth ages 3 through sixth grade. There will be barnyard praise, a craft corral, funny farm games, farmers field, “Mootown Motel,” have you “herd” the news and farm-fresh food. For more information, call 419-399-4576.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
