Worship time change — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, has voted to enter into a joint worship agreement with Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Harlan, Ind. Sunday, worship time at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church has changed to 8:45 a.m., with adult Sunday school at St. John Lutheran changing to 9:15 a.m. with worship at 10:15 a.m. For more information, call 419-542-6269.
Valentine’s dinner — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, will host a Valentine’s dinner Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: meatloaf or baked chicken, baked potato or mashed potatoes, vegetables, salads, desserts and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill donation, with donations going toward the church’s mission fund. In addition, a bake sale will be held. For more information, call 419-636-8141.
Spaghetti meal — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a spaghetti fellowship meal Sunday at noon following Sunday worship. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held Feb. 21 at the Paulding High School auditeria following the Paulding home basketball game against Lincolnview until 11 p.m. The event is free and includes food, music, games and prizes. For more information, call the First Presbyterian Church office at 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook. The event is sponsored by Paulding area churches.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, Feb. 22 at 7:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be Eric West, choral director at Defiance High School. As choral director, West teaches women’s choir, men’s chorus, A cappella choir, Varsity Blues, history of popular music, TV video production and music theory. In addition, West has served on several local and state board positions. West and his wife, Jessica, have two children, Bailey and Conner. Everyone, including women and youth, are welcome to attend. The Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring people together of all faiths/denominations to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the breakfast and guest speaker to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
Blue Grass praise band — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a Blue Grass praise band to lead worship Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Shafer to speak — Todd Shafer, police chief of the Defiance Police Department, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event March 24, at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Shafer attends St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, where he is an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. Shafer and his wife, Shelly, have two sons, Tyler, a senior at Bowling Green State University, and Brandon, a freshman at Xavier University. Shafer will speak about how his faith has affected him in law enforcement, and about helping others. There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Fastnacht Day — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, is hosting Fastnacht Day Feb. 25 from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu includes: homemade soups, sandwiches, salads, fruit, beverages and fastnachts for a freewill donation. Carryouts are available and St. Peter’s is handicapped accessible. Fastnachts are Pennsylvania Dutch style donuts traditionally served on Fastnacht Day (Shrove Tuesday) — a last sweet treat before the Lenten season begins. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Pancake supper — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will host a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper Feb. 25 from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes: pancakes, sausage, applesauce, orange juice and coffee, and the meal will be available for a freewill donation. Shrove Tuesday has its origins in the tradition of using up all the rich foods in the house before beginning the season of fasting during Lent. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ is hosting its next Pub Theology event Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: no person or idea is stupid; listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility; and it’s about learning from one another. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Free movie night — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance, will host a free move night Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., featuring the movie “Harry and the Hendersons.” There will be snacks and drinks to enjoy for the movie. For more information, call 419-439-2609.
Men’s retreat — The annual Renewal of the Heart men’s spiritual retreat will be held March 6-7 at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave. in Defiance. This year’s theme is “Staying Connected,” and men from age 18 and older of all faith backgrounds, or no faith background, are welcome to attend. The retreat will be held March 6 from 6-10 p.m., and March 7 from 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Tom Boyers at 419-439-2984; George Westrick at 419-784-3975; or Martin Nezick at 419-782-3418.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
