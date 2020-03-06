YAG — New Jerusalem Church, 600 Division St., Defiance, will host Young Adult Group (YAG) Saturday, March 21, April 4 and April 18 from 10 a.m.-noon each session, for young adults. The purpose of the group to reach young people that may have strayed from Christ and His word, after encountering obstacles in their life, or after losing hope due to life’s circumstances. For more information, send an email to pastorpete@njclife.com, or go to New Jerusalem Church on Facebook.
Anniversary — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will honor its minister, Rev. James Brehler, on the 10th anniversary of his ordination during Sunday morning services Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Daniel Busch, association minister of the Northwest Ohio Association, will deliver the sermon. A reception will follow the service. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Board game night — Christ Community Church, 20172 County Road X, Napoleon (Ridgeville Corners), will host its monthly board game night in the iron shop of the building, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can bring their own board games, or play games that will be provided, and check out what takes place in the iron shop. Snack and drinks will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to the church building fund. For more information, call 419-267-3858.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, March 14 at 7:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be Mike Boff, who will share about his life-long spiritual journey, what his Christian faith means to him and how living four Christian principles have guided him in pursuing who God created him to be. Boff has served on the Northeastern Local Board of Education for 20 years, and is employed by Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District. He and his wife, Bonnie, have five children and 17 grandchildren. In addition, Boff serves as Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Council 1039. Everyone, including women and youth, are welcome to attend. The Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring people together of all faiths/denominations to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the breakfast and guest speaker to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
Parish mission — St. John Catholic Church and St. Mary Catholic Community in Defiance will host a parish mission titled, This Side of Heaven, Sunday-Tuesday at St. John’s, 510 Jackson Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The mission will be led by Father Eric Schild of St. Joseph Parish in Maumee. Schild will be joined by Matt Szymanski and Jack Rains, two young men whom Schild has mentored on their spiritual journey. Together they will reflect through scripture, personal testimony, music and prayer on the journey to get to heaven. On March 8, the theme will be, Knowing God vs. Knowing About God; on March 9, the theme will be, A Crazy Little Thing Called Love, with attendees having an opportunity for the Sacrament of Confession; and on March 10, the theme is, Losing Yourself in Service, which will conclude in the Exposition and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Women’s Bible study — The Women’s Recharge Team at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, will host a women’s Bible study titled Seen. Chosen. Sent., beginning March 15 from 1-3 p.m. The study, by Christine Caine, will be held monthly and last seven sessions. Sessions include a video and discussion, and a guided person study that attendees complete on their own each month. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
