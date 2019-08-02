Food and clothing giveaway — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a food and clothing giveaway Saturday from 1:30-4 p.m. Student school supply lists will also be collected from attendees. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., Cecil, is hosting a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
VBS — First Christian Church, 1233 Emerald Road, Paulding, is hosting County Junction Vacation Bible School Sunday from 2-6 p.m. for youth ages 3 through sixth grade. There will be barnyard praise, a craft corral, funny farm games, farmers field, “Mootown Motel,” have you “herd” the news and farm-fresh food. For more information, call 419-399-4576.
VBS — Free Christian Church of God, 20799 Ohio 15, Continental, is hosting “The Captain” VBS Monday-Friday from 6-8:45 p.m. each evening. Youth ages 3 through 13-and-up are welcome to attend, with each attendee receiving a free T-shirt and nightly snacks. For more information or to preregister, contact the church at 419-596-3103 or visit events.freecog.org.
Movie night — Holy Cross Catholic School Parent Ministry Organization is presenting a family movie night featuring the movie “Wonder Park” Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 111 Elliot Road, Defiance. Attendees are asked to bring a plastic bottle cap donation, with a cap size of eight inches or less. The plastic will be used to make a garage can for the school playground. Attendees are also asked to bring chairs or blankets for seating.
Back-to-school giveaway — Harvest Fellowship, F-288 Ohio 109, Hamler, will host a back-to-school giveaway from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 15-16. The giveaway will consist of school supplies, used books, homeschooling materials and clothing. There will be a variety of new and used supplies and clothing, based on donations. Everything is free. For more information, call Donna at 419-277-7366.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.