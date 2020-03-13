Men’s Fellowship Breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The speaker will be Mike Boff, who will share his spiritual journey, what his Christian faith means to him and how living four Christian principles have guided him in pursuing who God created him to be. Boff has served on the Northeastern Local Board of Education for 20 years, and is employed by Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District. He and his wife, Bonnie, have five children and 17 grandchildren. Everyone, including women and youth, are welcome to attend. The Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring people together of all faiths/denominations to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the breakfast and guest speaker to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
Women’s Bible study — The Women’s Recharge Team at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, will host a women’s Bible study titled Seen. Chosen. Sent., beginning Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The study, by Christine Caine, will be held monthly and last seven sessions. Sessions include a video and discussion, and a guided person study that attendees complete on their own each month. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
Free meal — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a free meal March 22 following worship service at 11 a.m. The menu includes: ham sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, scalloped potatoes and more. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Baked steak fundraiser — A baked steak fundraiser dinner will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, March 22 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The dinners will be available for by carryout only, and the menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage, all for a freewill offering. Proceeds will benefit the St. Peter’s Faith and Family Daycare playground. For more information, call 419-264-2811.
Shafer to speak — Todd Shafer, chief of the Defiance Police Department, will be the guest speaker at the Mother Teresa Respect for Life event March 24 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Shafer attends St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, where he is an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He and his wife, Shelly, have two sons, Tyler, a senior at BGSU, and Brandon, a freshman at Xavier. Shafer will speak about how his faith has affected him during his law enforcement career, and about how it shapes the way he helps others in his work. There will be Mass prior to the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ is hosting its next Pub Theology event March 24 at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Lenten services — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22652 County Road 60, Oakwood, is hosting community Lenten services titled, Calvary Covers it All March 24, March 31 and April 7 at 7 p.m. each evening. The service on March 24 will feature Pastor Tim Hauenstein; the service on March 31 will feature Pastor Mike Harmon; and the service on April 7 will feature Pastor Bob Frake. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
