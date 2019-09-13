Baked steak supper — McClure United Methodist Church, 430 S. East St., is hosting a baked steak supper today from 5-7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, beets, green beans, corn, salad, rolls, beverages and a variety of pies and cakes. The meal is available for a freewill offering, and carryouts are available. For more information, call 419-748-8505.
Fall kick off — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is hosting its fall kick off Sunday at 10 a.m. The worship service theme is based on 1 Timothy, with bibles presented to third graders and ministry leaders blessed. A celebration meal and ministry fair will be held in the fellowship hall following worship. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
LifePath Wednesdays — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is hosting the disciple program LifePath Wednesdays for youth in kindergarten through adults, beginning Wednesday and running each Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. School-aged youth will be split into four groups according to age, and there will be multiple interaction studies for adults. The Kid Check system will be used to promote safety for the youth who attend the program. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
Revival — West Milford Church of Christ, 4855 Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville, is hosting a revival Thursday-Sept. 22. On Thursday, the revival begins at 7 p.m., with the message, Death to Life, the Gospel Message. On Sept. 20, the revival begins at 7 p.m., with the message, Life Purpose, the Gospel Plan. On Sept. 21, the revival begins at 5:30 p.m., with a carry-in meal, followed by Singspiration at 7 p.m. On Sept. 22, the revival begins at 10:30 a.m., featuring the message, Heaven on Earth, the Gospel Reality. For more information, call 419-630-3099 or go to westmilfordchurch.com.
Polkafest — Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, is hosting its third annual Polkafest during worship at 9:30 a.m., Sunday. The service will feature Bette Lighthill on the accordion performing with the Polkafest praise team. Following the service, a German lunch will be served featuring brats, hot dogs, sauerkraut, German potato salad, applesauce, coffee cake and beverages. This is a Thrivent sponsored event. For more information, contact Ginni at 419-822-7045.
Anniversary celebration — St. John Lutheran Church, 16035 Henry County Road U, Napoleon, has hosted events throughout 2019 in celebration of its 150th anniversary, with the theme: “Jesus Christ — Yesterday, Today, Forever.” The church will celebrate “Jesus Christ, Forever,” Sunday at 10 a.m. The special guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Gregory Seltz, emeritus speaker of “The Lutheran Hour,” the nation’s longest running Christian radio broadcast. Seltz now serves as the executive director of The Lutheran Center for Religious Liberty in Washington, D.C. Seltz will follow in the footsteps of former “The Lutheran Hour” host Dr. Oswald Hoffmann, who spoke at the church’s 100th anniversary celebration. A meal will be held in the fellowship hall following the service, provided by the anniversary committee and congregational volunteers. Following the meal there will be a brief program celebrating the congregation’s history. For more information, call 419-598-8961.
Mastering Your Anger — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting the Living Free group, Mastering Your Anger, on Sundays beginning Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Participants are asked to sign up as soon as possible. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Fall retreat — The Defiance and Napoleon Zones Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will hold its fall retreat Sept. 21 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker. This year’s theme is “Abounding in Hope,” and the guest speaker will be Rev. Logan Scheiwe. A light breakfast and lunch will be served for a suggested freewill donation of $14, and babysitting will be provided. For more information, contact Beverly Bertwell at rae@smta.cc.
Chili cook-off — Union Chapel Church of God, 17983 County Road A, Bryan, is hosting a chili cook-off Sept. 21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. as part of the Community Churches Challenge for Charity. There will be a variety of chili and attendees can vote for their favorite. The cook-off is available for a freewill donation, and proceeds from the event will benefit H.E.L.P., Helping With Emergencies for Local People. To enter a chili, or for more information, contact Lynn Lemmon at 419-551-5111.
Miracle Night — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting Miracle Night, which will feature miracle stories, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. There will be an open microphone for anyone to share their miracle stories, or to make specific prayer requests. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ is hosting its next Pub Theology event Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: no person or idea is stupid; listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility; and it’s about learning from one another. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
