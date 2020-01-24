Men’s Fellowship Breakfast — The next Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast will be the annual father/son event held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, Saturday at 7:30 a.m. featuring guest speaker Steven Mueller of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Mueller has worked in investigations with the department since 2002, with a focus on human trafficking and digital evidence. He is part of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force, and a member of the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists and High Technology Crime Investigation Association. In addition, Mueller serves as president of the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association. Everyone, including women, daughters and friends, are welcome to attend. The Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring all people together of all faiths/denominations to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the breakfast and guest speaker to follow at 8 a.m. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams on Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Family movie day — St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17, Napoleon (Florida), will host a family movie day featuring “The Peanuts Movie,” Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, call 419-762-5075.
Pub Theology — St. John United Church of Christ will host its next Pub Theology event Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Miami & Erie Restaurant and Lounge, 406 Clinton St., Defiance. Based on the book “Pub Theology,” written by Bryan Berghoef of Grand Rapids, Mich., this ministry is led by Pastor Jim Brehler. The purpose of Pub Theology is to have discussions about God in a place where people feel comfortable. General rules include: no person or idea is stupid; listen first and ask questions for clarification; it’s not about conversion or preaching, it’s about engaging in conversation; if things get heated, stop and seek commonality and humility; and it’s about learning from one another. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Free movie night — First Church of God, 561 Carter Road, Defiance, will host a free movie night featuring the movie “Toy Story 4” on Jan. 31 from 6-9 p.m. There will be “Forky” crafts, temporary tattoos and a photo booth beginning at 6 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Children and their parents are encouraged to bring a gently used toy for a toy swap. Popcorn also will be provided for free. For more information, call 419-782-0861.
Women’s retreat — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 571 Clinton St., Defiance, is currently taking registration for its annual Recharge women’s retreat that will be held Feb. 1-2. This free retreat, featuring the theme Perfect Vision, will be filled with prayer, worship, new friendships and great food. Participants will spend the night Saturday, and are asked to bring a change of clothes, toiletries and a sleeping bag. All meals and snacks will be provided. To register, go to rechargewomensretreat2020.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Julie Sasseen at 419-956-1267.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their prayer requests or text them to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
