Free movie night — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance, will host a free move night tonight at 7 p.m., featuring the movie “Harry and the Hendersons.” There will be snacks and drinks to enjoy for the movie. For more information, call 419-439-2609.
Women’s retreat — St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host its annual women’s retreat Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The retreat, which is open to all women, will be held at the St. John Parish Life Center, located at 510 Jackson Ave. This year’s theme is: “Cozy Mountain Lodge: Where women find shelter in God,” which is based on the Book of Ruth. Attendees are asked to dress in comfortable clothes, be ready to relax, and enjoy some good food. For more information, or to register for the retreat, call 419-782-7121.
Ladies brunch — First Apostolic Church of Defiance, 626 Ralston Ave., will host a ladies brunch Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Ladies are invited to share a couple of hours of coziness with other ladies. Attendees are asked to wear comfy clothes, and to bring a favorite pair of slippers or fuzzy socks. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call 419-782-5256.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch for a freewill offering. Father Eric Mueller will share pictures and memories from his recent trip to the Holy Land. Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Sharing Bread — The group Sharing Bread meets at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant, 1830 N. Clinton St., Defiance, the first Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting slated Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss such as death, divorce, friends moving away or is new to the area is welcome to attend. Each participant pays for their own meal. For more information, call St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-782-2776.
Mission cupboard — Sherwood Baptist Church, 210 W. Elm St., Sherwood, is hosting its mission cupboard giveaway March 6 from noon-4 p.m. and March 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Items include: clothing, household items, toys and more. For more information, call 419-899-2248.
Men’s retreat — The annual Renewal of the Heart men’s spiritual retreat will be held March 6-7 at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. This year’s theme is “Staying Connected,” and men from age 18 and older of all faith backgrounds, or no faith background, are welcome to attend. The retreat will be held March 6 from 6-10 p.m., and March 7 from 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Tom Boyers at 419-439-2984; George Westrick at 419-784-3975; or Martin Nezick at 419-782-3418.
YAG — New Jerusalem Church, 600 Division St., Defiance, will host Young Adult Group (YAG) March 7, March 21, April 4 and April 18 from 10 a.m.-noon each session, for young adults. The purpose of the group to reach young people that may have strayed from Christ and His word, after encountering obstacles in their life, or after losing hope due to life’s circumstances. For more information, send an email to pastorpete@njclife.com, or go to New Jerusalem Church on Facebook.
An Evening with Friends — St. John Lutheran School in Defiance is hosting its sixth annual An Evening with Friends dinner and auction at VFW Post 3360, 201 Clinton St., Defiance, March 7 from 5-10 p.m. The cost is $25 per ticket or a table of eight for $200. A ticket includes a cocktail hour from 5-6 p.m., and dinner beginning at 6 p.m. The event will include a live auction silent auctions, and more. Tickets are available to purchase at the school, located at 655 Wayne Ave. All proceeds benefit the St. John Lutheran scholarship fund, and will be used for technology. For more information, call 419-782-1761.
To celebrate anniversary — St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will honor their minister, Rev. James Brehler, on the 10th anniversary of his ordination during Sunday morning services March 8 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Daniel Busch, association minister of the Northwest Ohio Association, will deliver the sermon. A reception will follow the service. For more information, call 419-782-4176.
Parish mission — St. John Catholic Church and St. Mary Catholic Community in Defiance will host a parish mission titled, This Side of Heaven, March 8-10 at St. John’s, 510 Jackson Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The mission will be led by Father Eric Schild of St. Joseph Parish in Maumee. Schild will be joined by Matt Szymanski and Jack Rains, two young men whom Schild has mentored on their spiritual journey. Together they will reflect through scripture, personal testimony, music and prayer on the journey to get to heaven. On March 8, the theme will be, Knowing God vs. Knowing About God; on March 9, the theme will be, A Crazy Little Thing Called Love, with attendees having an opportunity for the Sacrament of Confession; and on March 10, the theme is, Losing Yourself in Service, which will conclude in the Exposition and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Deborah S. Maxey Scholarship – High school seniors, preferably entering the field of education, and that attended St. John Lutheran School in Defiance for at least four years from kindergarten through eighth grade, are invited to apply for the Deborah S. Maxey Scholarship. The applicant must be accepted into college this fall. For more information, or to pick up an application, stop by the church or school office located at 655 Wayne Ave. The application deadline for the scholarship is April 6.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
