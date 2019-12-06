Christmas musical — The Christmas musical, “Time is Running Out,” will be presented by the kids of Ayersville United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Sunday. Following the program, a birthday party for Jesus will be held, with refreshments and a visit from Santa. The church is located at 27728 Ayersville Road.
Food giveaway — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a food giveaway Saturday at 1:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Cookies with Santa — North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 County Road B-13, Continental, is hosting Cookies with Santa, Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to visit Santa. For more information, call 419-594-3411.
Tree-decorating ceremony — Healing Hearts, a non-denominational support group for families who have lost a child, will hold a special tree-decorating ceremony Sunday at 1 p.m. at the organization’s memorial garden at Pontiac Park in Defiance. David Jimenez of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will give the blessing, with Rick Small serving as emcee. Music will be provided by Tina Hiler. Following the tree decorating by parents, the 30-minute ceremony will conclude with the singing of “Silent Night.” For more information, contact Al or Linda Tuohy at 419-782-4488.
Christmas concert — Continental United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., will host a Christmas concert featuring Jim Boedicker, Sunday at 4 p.m. Boedicker will share his ministry of music through Christmas songs and his humor. Fellowship will follow the concert. For more information, call 419-596-3485.
Christmas concert — Auglaize Chapel Church of God, 22652 County Road 60, Oakwood, will host Jonathan White, A Special Christmas Concert, Sunday at 6 p.m. During his career, White has had the opportunity to perform for many different audiences, from the Grand Ole Opry, to the Bill Gaither Homecoming Concert series, to the church down the street. His main goal in the music industry is to encourage Christians in their walk with God. The concert is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-594-2441.
Advent suppers — Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 03497 County Road 424, Antwerp, invites the public to join them for Advent suppers on Dec. 11 and 18 at 6 p.m., followed by worship service. There is no cost for the meals, but a freewill offering benefit the PATH Center in Defiance. The church youth will participate in a service project on Dec. 23 at the PATH Center. At 10:15 a.m. Dec. 15, the children and youth of the congregation will present “Christmas Letters” that tells the story of Christ’s birth with biblical contemporary characters. Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. will be the traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service. Call 419-258-6505 for more information.
Cookie & candy walk — The Paulding United Methodist Church, 321 N. Williams St., will host its annual cookie & candy walk on Dec. 14. The event runs from 9 a.m.-noon (or until sold out) in the church fellowship hall in the basement of the church. Cookies and all baked goods/treats will be available by the pound for purchase.
Preschool cookie walk — The annual St. Peter Preschool cookie walk will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. in the preschool room at St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17D, Napoleon. Purchase a box and fill it with homemade Christmas cookies, brownies, puppy chow and fudge. Proceeds benefit the preschool.
Caroling — Anyone interested in going caroling is invited to come to Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. on the following dates: Sunday, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast — The first Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast of 2019, the annual father/daughter breakfast, will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, Dec. 14 at 7:30 a.m. featuring guest speaker Emily Thieroff, an Ayersville High School graduate and a third-year nursing student at Ohio State University. Thieroff, who is studying to a be a certified nurse midwife, will share her experiences of traveling to Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala and working with community members to address global health. She has also traveled to Santa Lucia, Honduras as part of a medical brigade that hosted a free clinic. In addition to her work experiences, she will share her spiritual experiences following God’s call to serve. The fellowship breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring all people together to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
The Word of the Lord — Believer’s Church International, 1600 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, is hosting The Word of the Lord for 2020 Dec. 14-15, featuring special guest speakers Apostles Leon and Donna Walters of Christian International Family Worship Church of Versailles, Ind. The event will be held Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. with a mini-cell/leadership meeting. On Dec. 15, the Walters will speak at the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. For more information, call 419-782-9723.
BrassWorks Quintet — St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, is hosting the BrassWorks Quintet in concert Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. The group will present a free concert of sacred, secular and traditional holiday music. Group members are Dale Schubert, tuba; Scott Rogers, trombone; Tim Booth and Jason Lozer, trumpets; and Tracy Behrman, French horn. A freewill offering of money and/or canned goods will be taken, with the proceeds benefiting local food pantries. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Blue Christmas service — The Christmas season is hard for some people, but St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, wants to show you are not alone. The public is invited to join St. Paul’s at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 for a different kind of service of comfort, of loss, of hope.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
