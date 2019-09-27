RCIA — Do you want to learn about the Catholic faith? St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, is hosting Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes in which adults learn about the teachings of Jesus. Anyone who has questions about the Catholic faith, or is interested in becoming Catholic, can call 419-782-7121.
5th Quarter party — A 5th Quarter party for teens in grades 7-12 will be held tonight from 9-11 p.m. in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. The event is free and includes food, music and music videos, games, campfires and prizes. The parties are hosted by First Presbyterian Church in conjunction with First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), St. Paul Lutheran Church and Branch Christian Fellowship, with music provided by Branch Christian Fellowship. For more information, call 419-399-2438 or go to “5th Quarter Party” on Facebook.
Presentation — Zion Lutheran Church, 20-141 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, is hosting Rev. Hesham Shehab, a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod pastor from Roselle, Ill. Sunday to lead Bible class at 8:45 a.m., preach at 10 a.m., and give a presentation after worship during a carry-in meal. Shehab will share his testimony of his conversion from being a Muslim fighter against Christians in Lebanon, to being a Lutheran pastor. Shehab now reaches out to Muslims and immigrants of the Middle East in the Chicago area through Salam Christian Fellowship. For more information, call 419-267-3429.
Hobo stew, music and message — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a campfire featuring Hobo stew, music and a message Sunday at 5 p.m. (participants can bring an item for the pot during worship Sunday morning, and a dessert at 5 p.m.) Music and a message, and the Living Free anger group, begin at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, is hosting a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Socktober — First Church of God, 561 Carter Road, Defiance, is collecting socks throughout the month of October, beginning Tuesday, to make it a warmer winter for neighbors in need. The church has a goal of collecting 316 pairs of socks during the month. Socks can be dropped off in the lobby or the church office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or Sunday mornings. For more information, call 419-782-0861.
Celebrating Seniors — Celebrating Seniors will meet Tuesday at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Praying of the rosary begins at 10:40 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by lunch for a freewill offering. The Mass celebrant will be Rev. Jacob Gordon, pastor of St. Michael’s Ridge and St. Isadore Catholic churches. Gordon will also be the speaker following the luncheon. Anyone 55 years and older is invited to attend. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Sharing Bread — The group Sharing Bread meets at Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant, 1830 N. Clinton St., Defiance, the first Tuesday of each month, with the next meeting slated Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss such as death, divorce, friends moving away or is new to the area is welcome to attend. Each participant pays for their own meal. For more information, call St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-782-2776.
Kuyasa Kids Choir — First Church of God, 561 Carter Road, Defiance, is hosting the Kuyasa Kids Choir, an international children’s choir from South Africa, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The choir, which gets its name from the Xhosa word meaning “sun rising,” will perform a number of songs and dances that feature aspects of the Xhosa tribal culture, while uplifting the name of Jesus Christ. Members of the choir are children who have been orphaned by HIV/AIDS. For more information, call 419-782-0861.
Blessing of the animals — St. Mary Catholic Church, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is hosting blessing of the animals Oct. 4, on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, at 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Father Randy Giesige will say a blessing in remembrance of St. Francis’ love for all animals. For more information, call 419-782-2776.
Glory Outpouring Conference — Emerging Streams Apostolic Hub, 22754 County Road B50, Stryker, is hosting the Glory Outpouring Conference Oct. 4-6 at 7 p.m. each evening. For more information, call 419-515-2174.
Food giveaway/work day — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a food giveaway/work day Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Life chain — A life chain event, featuring prayer, song and silence, to be the voice for the voiceless to end abortion, will be held in front of the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m. The interdenominational event is free. For more information, call 419-782-7778.
Prayer meeting/anger group — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., is hosting a prayer meeting Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. In addition, the Living Free anger group will meet at 7:15 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Blackwood Brothers — The Blackwood Brothers will be in concert at First Church of God, 507 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The Blackwood Brothers Quartet was formed in 1934 featuring brothers Roy, Doyle and James, and Roy’s son, R.W. While none of the founding members are still living, Billy Blackwood, son of James, brought the name out of retirement to continue the 84-year family tradition of gospel singing. The group currently consists of Billy, Wayne Little, Jonathan Mattingly and Butch Owens. The concert is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-445-0148.
National Forgiveness & Happiness Day — The Positive People Partners (PPP) invite residents of northwest Ohio to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the worldwide National Forgiveness & Happiness Day Oct. 7. The PPP will travel to the Iowa Field of Dreams with a goal of reaching 25 million people using pay-it-forward requests to 50 state governor’s offices, network and local TV stations, radio stations, newspapers and social media. The theme for the celebration is, If You Build It, He Will Come. The celebration will include a prayer of forgiveness and the 21 words of happiness. Participants are invited to join in the celebrations at home, or by attending the event in Iowa. For more information, go to unconditionallovelive.com.
People will gather to say the prayer of forgiveness and hear the true happiness plan, exercise, hear stories by special guests. For more information, call 419-533-4191 or send an email to bobmoy@wcnet.org.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
