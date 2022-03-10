Mid-week services — St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, will be offering mid-week services during the Lenten Season each Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The theme for these service is Turning Toward God’s Abundance. Each week will focus on five divine attributes: faithfulness, mercy, compassion, forgiveness and love. Each service is designed for sustained reflection on the gospel in the context of contemplative prayer, readings, silence and song. All are welcome.
Baked steak dinner — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 710 Joe E. Brown Ave., Holgate, will hold a drive-through baked steak dinner beginning at 11:30 a.m. on March 20. The menu will consist of baked steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, cole slaw, applesauce, roll and dessert, all for a free will donation. St. Peter’s is located across from Holgate School.
Community Lenten service — Auglaize Chapel Church, 22652 Road 60 Oakwood, will be hosting community Lenten services three consecutive Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. March 22-April 5 at the church. The services, titled Journey to the Cross, will featured a different guest speaker each week. Guest speaker March 22 will be Pastor Mike Harmon, March 29 will be Pastor Ben Brigham and April 5 will be Rev. Tim Hauenstein.
Lenten Lunch series — The Paulding Ministerial Association invites the community to the 2022 Lenten Lunch series. Beginning on Ash Wednesday (March 2) and continuing each Wednesday through April 6, lunch and a brief time of worship will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding. Each gathering begins promptly at noon and ends before 1 p.m. so that participants can easily attend during a lunch hour break. A freewill offering is accepted to support the work of the Ministerial Association.
‘Into the Breach’ — Renewal of the Heart, in collaboration with the Knights of Columbus Council 1039, will present the second of two one-day men’s retreats on Saturday at Postema Business Center, 2014 Baltimore St., Defiance. The one-day retreats are based on the book, “Into the Breach, An Apostolic Exhortation to Men,” which tells men they are made for greatness, challenges them to achieve it by founding their lives on God, and pursuing heroic virtue. The retreat includes: continental breakfast, lunch, and food and fellowship at the end of each session. The cost of $25 covers both sessions (whatever someone can afford will also be accepted). Topics covered on Saturday will include: fatherhood & family/spiritual warfare & life/prayer, and will feature Romans 12:12, “Rejoice in hope, endure affliction, persevere in prayer.” The retreats are an ecumenical effort to bring men together to share in the love of Christ, brotherhood, and to meet men where they are on their spiritual journey. For more information, or to RSVP for the retreats, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975; Martin Nezick at 419-782-3418; or Mike Boff at 419-782-2405.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above church events listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: dvanscoder@crescent-news.com. The deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
