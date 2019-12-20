In concert — The Gathering Place, 602 Clinton St., Defiance, is hosting Siberian Solstice in concert tonight at 7 p.m. The group of musicians from northwest Ohio will perform a contemporary set of Christmas music, as originally performed by the nationally acclaimed group Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The event is available for a freewill donation. For more information, call 419-439-2609.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Blue Christmas — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., Defiance, will host its annual “Blue Christmas” service Sunday at 6 p.m. for area residents of all denominations. The service is intended to bring healing and hope to people who have suffered the loss of a loved one, job loss, divorce, are sad or lonely, or have a difficult time finding joy in the Christmas season. For more information, call 419-782-5771.
Annual Christmas dinner — Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, will host its annual free community Christmas dinner Wednesday from noon-2 p.m. The menu includes: ham, turkey, all the trimmings, desserts and beverages, with carryouts available after 1:30 p.m. Anyone that would like to volunteer, or would like more information, can call 419-782-9781.
Breakfast and Christmas hymn sing — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host breakfast and a Christmas hymn sing Dec. 29, starting with breakfast at 9 a.m., and the Christmas hymn sing until the 11 a.m. worship service. There will be evening activities on Dec. 29. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
